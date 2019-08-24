JACKSONVILLE — Alexandria, host Jacksonville and Southside each went 2-1 in matches Saturday in the annual CaroStrong quad match, a memorial to former Jacksonville player Caroline Niesler. Jacksonville was 2-0 and Alexandria 1-1 when they met in their final match of the day.
The Valley Cubs won the first game of the three-of-five contest 25-18 and took the second 25-13. Alexandria was about the win the third match when Kayla Broom’s play at the net helped Jacksonville rally for a 28-26 win.
Alexandria took a 24-16 lead on senior middle Madison Wallace’s consecutive service aces. Broom had a hand in four of the next eight points as the Golden Eagles forced a 24-24 tie. Alexandria led 25-24 and 26-25 before a tip at the net by Brenna Stone made it 26-26. A service ace from Broom and a block by Stone finished the game for Jacksonville.
The fourth game was another nail-biter with Alexandria eventually winning 28-26. Two points was the largest lead for either team until a kill from the left side by junior outside hitter Jordan Beason put Alexandria ahead 22-19. Tips by Broom earned Jacksonville ties at 25-25 and 26-26. At that point, Beason got sets on the left on two straight serves and put her cross-court shots on the floor.
Jacksonville head coach David Clark said the Eagles had played well in their first two matches but “too many errors” doomed them against Alexandria. Clark added that he was proud of Jacksonville’s rally in the third game against the Cubs.
Jacksonville started the day with a 25-15, 16-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-10 win over Southside. The Eagles then breezed past Sardis 25-13, 25-14, 25-14.
For the day, Stone recorded 39 kills, 25 digs, nine blocks and five aces. Broom had 37 kills, 16 blocks and six aces. Middle Aly Harris finished with 24 kills and 12 blocks. Setter Molly Wilson contributed 80 assists and five aces.
Alexandria opened with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 win over Sardis. The Cubs then played Class 5A, Area 12 foe Southside a best-of-three match and lost 27-25, 25-17.
Valley Cubs head coach Whitney Welch said she was “especially upset” with the result of the Southside match.
“But, hopefully, we learned from it,” Welch said.
Beason finished with 24 kills in the three matches, 13 coming against Jacksonville. Lexie Weber recorded 20 kills, seven in the Jacksonville match. Wallace added 13 kills, six against Jacksonville. Four of her six aces came against the Eagles. Setter Anna Johnson had 28 assists against Jacksonville and 61 for the day. Sarah Pelham led Alexandria in digs with 38.
Jacksonville returns to action Monday, hosting Oxford in a three-of-five match. Alexandria plays in a tri-match at Donoho on Monday that also includes Cedar Bluff.
Oxford: Playing in the Juanita Boddie tournament at Hoover on Saturday, Oxford fell to 4-3 on the season with a win over Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 25-15, 26-24 and losses to Hartselle 25-11, 25-16 and Houston Academy 25-21, 25-15.
Lakijah Brown and Shania Vincent each had nine kills for the Yellow Jackets and Vincent added seven blocks. Aumaria Lindsey and Lisa Montgomery had eight kills apiece. Setter Cadie Burn recorded 26 assists and five service aces. Aametria Wilson led Oxford’s defense with 20 digs. Vincent and Arianna Curry each made 18 digs. Tanyia McDonald recorded 16 digs and Brittany Davis had 13 digs.
Oxford will play at Jacksonville on Monday.
Pleasant Valley: The Raiders’ day at the Faith Christian tournament was a rollercoaster ride. They opened with a 2-0 loss to Cedar Bluff, beat Saks 2-0, lost to Sand Rock 2-0 and finished with a 2-0 win over Donoho.
Middle hitter Karmyn Sparks paced Pleasant Valley’s offense with 13 kills and led in blocks with six. Setter Rylee Haynes had a big all-around effort with 25 assists, 12 service aces, 11 kills and eight digs. Mattie Glass and Leah Patterson each recorded eight kills. Glass also had 14 assists, three aces and eight digs. Patterson served seven aces. Allie Bryant had 10 digs and three aces. Taylor Nix contributed four aces and eight digs.
Pleasant Valley entertains Saks on Tuesday.