Prep volleyball: Alexandria, Donoho sweep

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria swept a quadmatch Tuesday, beating Lincoln 25-8, 25-9-25-18 in Class 5A, Area 12 play and beating Pleasant Valley 25-20, 25-13 and Wellborn 25-12, 25-21.
Top performers on the night for Alexandria (11-1):
—Kailey Dickerson: 22 kills, 11 digs, three blocks, three aces.
—Brie Troup: 12 kills, five digs, four blocks, two aces.
—Eryn Spradley: five kills, four digs, one ace.
—Christian Hess: 30 assists, two digs, three aces.
—Pressley Slaton: 15 assists, one dig.
—Devan White: three kills, three assists, 10 digs, three aces.
—Ava Johnson: four kills, 20 digs, five aces.
—Brenley Sparks: 15 digs, eight aces.
The Raiders won two of three in the quadmatch at Alexandria, beating Wellborn 24-26, 25-23, 15-7 and Lincoln 25-17, 25-14 and falling to Alexandria 25-20, 25-14.
Top performers for Pleasant Valley (9-4):
—Lily Henry: 24 kills, one assist, four aces, 16 digs, one block.
—Ella Parris: three kills, seven digs, one block.
—Allie Bryant: 18 kills, 26 assists, 12 digs.
—Maddie Schwabe: 13 kills, 32 assists, 15 digs, one block.
The Indians beat Pell City 25-17, 25-18 and fell to Donoho 21-25, 25-23, 11-15. Top performers for Ohatchee (11-2):
—Jorda Crook had 31 kills, 5 blocks, and 13 digs
—Gracyn Snow had 8 kills and 18 digs
—Hannah Fitch had 15 assists and 11 digs
—Rebecca Henderson had 6 kills and 16 digs
—Alanah Fitch had 23 assists, 6 kills, and 14 digs
—Brett Finn added 4 blocks while Ellie Carden added 11 digs
The Falcons swept Ohatchee 25-21, 25-23, 15-11 and Pell City 25-19, 25-12.
Donoho’s top performers against Pell City:
—Lily Grace Draper: 12 kills, six digs.
—Estella Connell: six kills, four blocks.
—Samantha Wakefield: 22 assists, two aces.
Donoho’s top performers against Ohatchee:
—Draper: 11 kills, seven digs.
—Mary Marshall Perry: five kills, three aces, one block.
—Connell: three kills, four blocks.
—Ryals Jones: three kills, two blocks.
Oxford split a trimatch at Springville, falling to Hewitt-Trussville 26-28, 17-25 and beating Springville 19-25, 25-19, 15-5.
Top performers for Oxford (6-8):
Abbie Mitchell: 14 kills, five digs.
—Payton brooks: 14 digs, 33 assists.
—Ashlyn Burns: eight digs.
—Kaelyn Crossley: 17 digs, five aces.
—Daelyn Bozeman: seven kills.
—Mileah Prince: 11 kills.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: 12 kills.
The Wildcats fell to Cleburne County 15-25, 23-25, 19-25 and beat Anniston 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 in Class 4A, Area 10 play:
Top performers for White Plains:
—Taylor Hodge: nine kills, three aces, three blocks.
—Bella Higgins: seven kills, 13 aces, 10 digs.
—Cooper Martin: six kills, 10 aces, 12 digs.
Munford swept Pleasant Grove 25-12, 25-16, 25-15. Top performers for the Lions:
—Kyleigh Hurst: four aces, 18 assists, two kills, two digs.
—Anijah Gladden: four aces, six kills, five digs.
—Ashtyn Bishop: three aces, five digs.
—Ellie Jones: four aces, four kills, two digs, one blocking assist.
—Blair Darby: four aces, three kills, five digs, one solo block.
—Kaylyn Turner: four kills, six kills, two digs, one blocking assist.
—Teriaunna Davis: one kill.