Prep volleyball: Alexandria, Donoho sweep

Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria swept a quadmatch Tuesday, beating Lincoln 25-8, 25-9-25-18 in Class 5A, Area 12 play and beating Pleasant Valley 25-20, 25-13 and Wellborn 25-12, 25-21.

Top performers on the night for Alexandria (11-1):