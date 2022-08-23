Prep volleyball: Alexandria, Donoho, Munford, Ohatchee, PV sweep

JACKSONVILLE — Donoho swept Jacksonville and Piedmont in volleyball Tuesday, beating Jacksonville 25-23, 25-16 and Piedmont 25-13, 25-12.
Top performers for the Falcons:
—Lily Grace Draper: 17 kills, five aces, 11 digs.
—Estella Connell: 14 kills, two blocks.
—Mary Marshall Perry: 10 kills, three digs, two blocks.
—Ryals Jones: six kills, three blocks.
—Samantha Wakefield: 40 assists, two aces, five digs, one block.
Ohatchee sweeps: Ohatchee beat Sand Rock 2-1 and Glencoe 2-0. Top performers for Ohatchee (2-0)
—Jorda Crook: 28 kills, nine aces.
—Alanah Fitch: 10 kills, 22 assists, four aces.
—Ellie Carden: 24 digs, four aces.
—Gracyn Snow: seven kills.
—Rebecca Henderson: seven kills.
—Hannah Fitch: 19 assists, nine digs.
Oxford wins: Oxford defeated White Plains 25-19, 25-14, 25-18. Top performers for Oxford (2-4):
—JaMea Gaston: five digs.
—Payton Brooks: eight digs, 13 assists.
—Abbie Mitchell: seven kills, two digs.
—Sadie Grace Morrison: two digs, two blocks.
—Mileah Prince: four kills, one block.
—Arilyn Pool: six digs, two aces.
Pleasant Valley sweeps: The Raiders beat Saks 25-9, 25-4 and Springville 25-17, 26-24 to improve to 6-0. Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Lily Henry: 17 kills, seven aces, nine digs, one block.
—Allie Byant: five kills, 17 assists, one ace, five digs.
—Maddie Schwabe: 14 kills, 14 assists, seven digs, one block.
—Madison Schwabe: two kills, two aces, 13 digs.
Alexandria sweeps: Alexandria beat Ramsay 25-18, 25-13 and Parker 25-11, 25-5 to improve to 7-0. Further details were not immediately available.
Munford sweeps: The Lions beat Talladega County Central 25-10, 25-7 and Winterboro 25-7, 25-11. Top performers for Munford:
—Kyleigh Hurst: 11 aces, 27 assists, two kills.
—Anijah Gladden: five aces, two assists, 12 kills, one dig.
—Ashtyn Bishop: five aces, one kill, three digs.
—Blair Darby: four aces, six kills, one dig.
—Kaylyn Turner: two kills, one block.
—Taite Brasher: six aces.
—Alys Mosley: two aces, one kill.
—Mylie Stephens: two kills, one block.
—Teriaunna Davis: one kill, one block.