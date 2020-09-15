Prep volleyball: Alexandria defeats Moody, Jacksonville

In a tri-match at Alexandria on Monday, the Valley Cubs brushed aside area opponent Moody 25-6, 25-20, 25-13 and defeated intra-county rival Jacksonville 23-25, 25-14, 15-12. The win over Jacksonville gave Alexandria a strong claim to the No. 1 seed for the annual Calhoun County volleyball tournament. The seeding meeting is this afternoon at Saks High School.
In the Jacksonville match, middle hitter Lexi Weber had 12 kills and made four blocks. Outside hitter Jordan Beason recorded 11 kills and 11 digs. Kandyn Blankenship added five kills. Rylee Gattis had two kills and setter Anna Johnson made one kill.
Johnson dished out 26 assists, served one ace and made 11 digs. Libero Sarah Pelham led in digs with 20 and in aces with two. Blankenship had nine digs and Kaylee Smith added eight digs.
Weber led in kills against Moody with nine. Beason and TyShica Woodgett each had seven kills. Gattis contributed six kills and Ashley Wells had two kills. Johnson had 17 assists and Crossley Sparks added 10 assists. Weber served two aces and Sparks one. Pelham led in digs with nine.