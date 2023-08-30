Prep volleyball: Alexandria 7-0 after downing Fort Payne, Albertville

Playing at Fort Payne on Tuesday, Alexandria downed the Wildcats 25-19, 19-25, 15-12 then completed a tri-match sweep by blasting Albertville 25-6, 25-11. In the win over Fort Payne, Eryn Spradley recorded 12 kills, three blocks and two digs. Kailey Dickerson finished with seven kills, four digs and one service ace.
Back-row setter Christian Hess had nine assists and five digs. Front-row setter Sophie Martin contributed eight assists and one kill. Libero Devan White had 11 digs, one ace and one assist. Ava Johnson added six digs, two aces and one kill. Charlee Parris had three digs.