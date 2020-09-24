Prep volleyball: After quarantine, Saks resumes surge with victory over Wellborn

SAKS — Thursday was comeback night for Saks High School’s volleyball team … comeback from quarantine and comeback for victory.
The Wildcats won the final two sets en route to an 18-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 15-8 victory over 3A, Area 9 opponent Wellborn in a rescheduled match.
Saks (4-7) has won four of its last six matches since opening 0-5, so the victory continued what the Wildcats started before quarantine.
“That’s big, right there,” Saks coach Tim Beard said. “Wellborn is a good team. They were actually seeded higher than us in the county, so for us to get a victory?”
Saks is one of four volleyball teams in Calhoun County quarantine this season, joining Pleasant Valley, Weaver and White Plains. The Wildcats went into quarantine Sept. 9, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
That player got tested after learning she’d been exposed to a classmate who tested positive during school.
“The first thing I asked my girl was, ‘Why aren’t you wearing a mask?’” Beard said. “She said, ‘I was.’
“When I asked someone in authority, they said mask doesn’t matter. If you’re within six feet for 15 minutes, it doesn’t matter.”
Contact tracing snagged the rest of the team who participated in a Sept. 8 practice. Beard was initially quarantined, until it was learned he spent much of that practice on the opposite side of the net, drilling serve receive.
News of the quarantine hit hard for a team that had found its groove.
“I was a bit shocked and kind of disappointed,” said senior right hitter Sa’Nya Fleming, who had six kills and six service aces Thursday. “I didn’t want to think of it as a setback. I just wanted to be able to get back and play better than how we were before and make like a comeback.”
Mission accomplished, so far.
Junior middle hitter Tamaryn Pierce turned in 12 kills and eight blocks, junior setter Stormy Nolen had 19 assists, and Saks started to gain steam toward the end of the third set. The Wildcats went on a 7-2 run to come within 16-15 then scored six out of seven points to take a 24-23 lead.
Wellborn scored the final three points to take the set 26-24, but Saks’ momentum resumed. The Wildcats scored eight of the first 10 points in the fourth set and six straight points to take a 15-6 lead.
Wellborn rallied to within 16-14 after a timeout, but Saks rattled off six straight points again en route to forcing the fifth set.
The Wildcats scored the first three points in the fifth. After Wellborn scored five of the next six, Saks reeled off eight of nine to go up 12-6.
“Sometimes, we get ourselves down,” Pierce said. “When we start getting together and being more as a team, that’s when we get pumped, and our playing starts to get better.”
Heather Downs led Wellborn with 11 kills, and Gracie Lewis dished out 46 assists.
The Wildcats will make up an area match with Childersburg on Monday then play Wellborn again next week, at Wellborn.