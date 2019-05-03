Local schools turned in five more state championships Friday at the state track and field meet.
In Class 3A girls competition, Saks senior Halimah Bin-Yamin won the shot put with a toss of 35 feet, 4 inches.
In 3A boys, Weaver senior Robert Gaines won the high jump in 6-06. Randolph County's Trey McFarland won the 3A boys discus in 137-08.
Ohatchee won the 4x800 relay in the 2A boys division in 8:28.12. According to the AHSAA's competition list, the Indians’ runners included Luke Fair, Gabe Huff, Gabe Hammonds and Blake Noah. Marli Hanks of the Ohatchee girls team won the 2A discus with a throw of 100-11.
Cullman is hosting Class 1A, 2A and 3A on Friday and Saturday, while Gulf Shorts has 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The top eight finishers in each event score points for the team.
In Class 2A, the Ohatchee boys are tied with Lafayette for first with 47 points each, while the Indians' girls are fourth with 41 points.
Saks' girls are fourth in 3A with 26 points, while Pleasant Valley is eighth with 14 points. Weaver's boys (19 points) are sixth.
In 6A, Oxford's girls have 15 points, which is good for seventh place. Oxford's boys (11 points) are in 10th place. Alexandria's girls (21) are in sixth place. White Plains (22.33 points) are in fifth place by virtue of points they scored in Thursday's early events. Lincoln's boys are 10th with 12 points, which includes Dalton Gowers' points from winning the javelin Thursday.
Class 6A top finishers:
—Shania Vincent, Oxford girls, 400 meters, second place
—Jhanya Quinones, Oxford girls, long jump, seventh
—Devion Ball, Oxford boys, triple jump, second
—Jequan Ball, Oxford boys, triple jump, sixth
Class 5A top finishers:
—Karlee R. Walker, Alexandria girls, 400 meters, fourth place
—Abby Nunnelly, Alexandria girls, 3,200 meters, fifth
—Kalee Johnson, Alexandria girls, shot put, third
—Alexandria girls, 4x800 relay, fourth
Class 4A top finishers:
—Cursia Kirksey, Anniston girls, 400 meters, fifth place
—Lanecia Moore, Anniston girls, 400 meters, seventh
—Damecus Thomas, Anniston boys, 400 meters, fourth
—Dariona Bell, Anniston boys, 400 meters, sixth
—Hunter Rouse, Anniston boys, high jump, sixth
—Damecus Thomas, Anniston boys, high jump, seventh
—Jacksonville boys, 4x800 relay, seventh
—Stevon Hines, Lincoln boys, pole vault, seventh
—Richard Cantrell, Cleburne County boys long jump, second
Class 3A top finishers:
—Halimah Bin-Yamin, Saks girls, shot put, first place
—Sa'Nya Fleming, Saks girls, long jump, second
—Sa'Nya Fleming, Saks girls, triple jump, second
—Marreo Thomas, Saks boys, shot put, fourth
—Trey McFarland, Randolph County boys, discus, first
—Itiania Weatherly, Wellborn girls, shot put, fourth
—Mikayla Osborne, Wellborn girls, 400 meters, fourth
—Matthew Pfledderer, Piedmont boys, pole vault, third
—Ashlyn Adderhold, Piedmont girls, pole vault, sixth
—Ashlyn Adderhold, Piedmont girls, triple jump, seventh
—Robert Gaines, Weaver boys, high jump, first
—Robert Gaines, Weaver boys, triple jump, third
—Jadon Calhoun, Weaver boys, high jump, sixth
—Connor Wolfe, Pleasant Valley boys, 400 meters, seventh
—Pleasant Valley boys 4x800 relay, third
—Brenna Harris, Pleasant Valley girls, high jump, second
—Brenna Harris, Pleasant Valley girls, pole vault, third
Class 2A top finishers:
—Marli Hanks, Ohatchee girls, discus, first place
—Laura Hurst, Ohatchee girls, javelin, second
—Gracie George, Ohatchee girls, shot put, fourth
—Gracie George, Ohatchee girls, discus, eighth
—Ohatchee girls 4x800 relay, third
—Jayda Fair, Ohatchee girls, 1,600 meters, fifth
—Ryker Lambright, Ohatchee boys, long jump, fourth
—Cameron Foushee, Ohatchee boys, javelin, sixth
—Cameron Foushee, Ohatchee boys, high jump, fifth
—Cameron Foushee, Ohatchee boys, high jump, seventh
—Austin Wyatt, Ohatchee boys, high jump, third
—Ohatchee boys 4x800 relay, first
—Tyler Hester, Ohatchee boys, pole vault, second
—Troy Galloway, Ohatchee boys, pole vault, third
—Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee boys, pole vault, fifth
Class 1A top finishers:
—Tyler Rigsby, Donoho boys, shot put, third place
—Donoho boys 4x800 relay, eighth
(Note: Some results were not available at press time, including Class 1A girls triple jump, Class 2A girls pole vault, discus and high jump and Class 2A boys long jump.)