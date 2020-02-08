Prep track and field: Oxford's Vincent wins two state titles, Glenn captures one

Oxford's Shania Vincent and Javon Glenn each had a huge day at the state indoor track and field meet Saturday at the Crossplex in Birmingham.
In the final day of the two-day meet, Vincent won state titles in the Class 6A girls 60 meters and 400 meters.
She won the 60 meters in 7.80 seconds, just ahead of Calera's Nia Maye. In the 400 meters, Vincent ran the event in 58.64. Maye was second again in 58.72 seconds.
Meanwhile, in the 6A boys division, Glenn won the 400 meters in 50.55 seconds, while second-place Mosiaus Franklin of Northridge finished in 50.66.
Glenn was second in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.78 seconds. Calera's Brayden Harden finished in 8.76 seconds.
Glenn also was sixth in the 60 meters.
On the strength of Vincent's performance, Oxford's girls were eighth in the final 6A girls standings, while Oxford was fifth in 6A boys.
Ohatchee was fifth in 1A-3A boys, and Alexandria was 10th in 4A-5A girls.
Oxford's other top boys performers in 6A over the two-day meet:
—Andrew Warhurst, 60-meter hurdles (fifth)
—4x200 relay (third)
—Devion Ball, long jump (eighth); triple jump (third)
Ohatchee's top boys performers in 1A-3A:
—Ryker Lambright, 60 meters (second)
—Noah Fuller, 60 meters (fifth); long jump (fifth)
—4x200 relay (first)
—Austin Wyatt, high jump (fourth)
—Chris Ferguson, pole vault (sixth)
Piedmont's top boys performers in 1A-3A:
—Austin Estes, 60 meters (fourth)
—Caden Compton, pole vault (eighth)
Ohatchee's top girls performer in 1A-3A:
—Jayda Fair, 1,600 meters (fourth); 3,200 meters (third)
Piedmont's top girls performers in 1A-3A:
—Ashlyn Adderhold, triple jump (fifth)
Alexandria's top girls performers in 4A-5A:
—Karlee R. Wallace, 60 meters (seventh); 400 meters (third)
—Kalee Johnson, shot put (second)
White Plains' top girls performer in 4A-5A:
—Savannah Yates, pole vault (first)