Ohatchee’s boys finished third in the Class 2A state track and field meet this weekend.
Cullman hosted Class 1A, 2A and 3A on Friday and Saturday, while Gulf Shorts has 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The top eight finishers in each event score points for the team.
Ohatchee benefited from winning the 4x800 relay, finishing fifth in the 4x100 relay and eighth in the 4x800 relay. Also, the Indians had three athletes finish in the top five in pole vaulting — Tyler Hester, second; Troy Galloway, third; and Chris Ferguson, fifth.
Ohatchee was tied for first with LaFayette after the first day, but Altamont and LaFayette had a big second day. Altamont took the championship with 89 points, while LaFayette had 80 and Ohatchee 74.
Also, the Ohatchee girls finished fifth with 50 points. Westminster-Oak Mountain was first with 134.
In 3A girls, Saks was fourth with 50 points, as Halimah Bin-Yamin won the shot put and was third in the discus, and Sa’Nya Fleming was second in the long jump and triple jump. St. James had 151.50 points to win.
In 3A boys, Weaver was sixth, Randolph County ninth and Pleasant Valley 10th. Weaver had 57 points to champion Winfield’s 124.5. Weaver’s Robert Gaines won the high jump and 110-meter hurdles and was third in the triple jump to lift his team.
In Class 3A girls competition, Saks senior Halimah Bin-Yamin won the shot put with a toss of 35 feet, 4 inches.
In 3A boys, Weaver senior Robert Gaines won the high jump in 6-06. Randolph County’s Trey McFarland won the 3A boys discus in 137-08.
In 4A boys, Cleburne County was fourth with 45 points as Sam Groce was second in 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Richard Cantrell was second in the long jump and third in the triple jump.
Anniston was seventh with 33 points. Greensboro was first with 66.5 points.
Alexandria finished fifth in 5A girls with 46 points as Kalee Johnson was first in the discus and third in the shot put. Scottsboro’s 83.7 points were good enough for first.
Oxford was fifth in 6A girls as Shania Vincent’s three top-three finishes helped the Yellow Jackets compile 38 points. She was second in the 400 and 200 meters and third in the 100 meters. Homewood’s 123 points won the meet.
Local top-eight finishers:
Class 6A
Oxford boys:
—Devion Ball, triple jump, second
—Jequan Ball, triple jump, sixth
—Andrew Warhurst, 110 hurdles, sixth
Oxford girls:
—Shania Vincent, 400 meters, second; 100 meters, third; 200 meters, second
—Jhanya Quinones, 200 meters, third; 100 meters, sixth; long jump, seventh
—Haley Dempsey, javelin, fourth
Class 5A
Alexandria boys:
—Alexandria boys, 4x400 relay, eighth
—Alexandria boys, 4x800 relay, fourth
Alexandria girls:
—Karlee R. Walker, 400 meters, fourth place
—Abby Nunnelly, 1,600 meters, third; 3,200 meters, fifth
—Kalee Johnson, shot put, third; discus, first
—Tyshica Woodgett, 300 hurdles, sixth
—Jordyn Walker, long jump, seventh
—Shaylan Whaley, long jump, eighth
—Alexandria girls, 4x100 relay, eighth
—Alexandria girls, 4x400 relay, second
—Alexandria girls, 4x800 relay, fourth
Class 4A
Anniston boys:
—Damecus Thomas, high jump, seventh; 400 meters, fourth
—Dariona Bell, 200 meters, fifth; 400 meters, sixth
—Hunter Rouse, high jump, sixth; 110 hurdles, fifth; 300 hurdles, fifth
—Damecus Thomas, high jump, seventh
—Anniston boys, 4x400 relay, second
Anniston girls:
—Cursia Kirksey, 400 meters, fifth place
—Lanecia Moore, 200 meters, eighth; 400 meters, seventh
—Cornisha Huguley, 300 hurdles, sixth
—Anniston girls, 4x400 relay, sixth
Cleburne County boys:
—Sam Groce, 100 meters, seventh; 110 hurdles, second; 300 hurdles, second
—Richard Cantrell, long jump, second; triple jump, third
—Hayden Stephens, triple jump, fourth
—Chase Smith, triple jump, sixth
—Cleburne County boys, 4x100 relay, fourth
Jacksonville boys:
—Ron Wiggins, 100 meters, fourth
—Jewels Gray, triple jump, second
—Jacksonville boys, 4x800 relay, seventh
Jacksonville girls:
—Amia Montgomery, 300 hurdles, fourth
—Victoria Moses, triple jump, fifth
—Jacksonville girls, 4x400 relay, seventh
Lincoln boys:
—Stevon Hines, pole vault, seventh
—Dalton Gowers, javelin, first
Lincoln girls:
—Keishaunna Strown, 300 hurdles, fifth
—Lincoln girls, 4x400 relay, third
White Plains girls:
—Savannah Yates, pole vault, first
—Jocelyn Harris, shot put, second
—Maggie Ross, pole vault, eighth
—Gracie Morgan, high jump, fifth
Class 3A
Saks boys:
—Marreo Thomas, shot put, fourth
Saks girls:
—Halimah Bin-Yamin, shot put, first; discus, third
—Sa’Nya Fleming, long jump, second; triple jump, second
—Teanna Williams, 100 meters, eighth; 200 meters, eighth
—Georgina Fuhrmann, 100 hurdles, eighth
—Jade Mignott, 300 hurdles, fourth
—Saks girls 4x100 relay, first
Piedmont boys:
—Matthew Pfledderer, pole vault, third
Piedmont girls:
—Ashlyn Adderhold, pole vault, sixth; triple jump, seventh
Pleasant Valley boys:
—Connor Wolfe, 400 meters, seventh
—Pleasant Valley boys 4x400 relay, fourth
—Pleasant Valley boys 4x800 relay, third
Pleasant Valley girls:
—Brenna Harris, high jump, second; pole vault, third
Randolph County boys:
—Trey McFarland, discus, first; 110 hurdles, fifth
Weaver boys:
—Robert Gaines, 110 hurdles, first; high jump, first; triple jump, third
—Gary Wallace, 110 hurdles, third; 300 hurdles, fifth
—Jadon Calhoun, high jump, sixth; long jump, fourth
—Amardric Elston, long jump, third
—Weaver boys 4x100 relay, third
—Weaver boys 4x400 relay, eighth
Weaver girls:
—Layla Carter, 100 meters, fifth; 200 meters, seventh
—Weaver girls 4x100 relay, sixth
Wellborn girls:
—Itiania Weatherly, Wellborn girls, shot put, fourth
—Mikayla Osborne, Wellborn girls, 400 meters, fourth; 400 meters, fourth
—Wellborn girls 4x100 relay, third
Class 2A
Ohatchee boys:
—Ryker Lambright, long jump, fourth; 200 meters, third
—Cameron Foushee, javelin, sixth; high jump, fifth
—Austin Wyatt, high jump, third
—Tyler Hester, pole vault, second; 110 hurdles, sixth
—Troy Galloway, pole vault, third
—Chris Ferguson, pole vault, fifth
—Grayson Alward, 100 meters, eighth; 200 meters, seventh; high jump, seventh
—Blake Noah, 800 meters, sixth
—Luke Fair, 800 meters, seventh; 3,200 meters, eighth
—Gabe Hammonds, 3,200 meters, fifth
—Ohatchee boys 4x100 relay, fifth
—Ohatchee boys 4x400 relay, eighth
—Ohatchee boys 4x800 relay, first
Ohatchee girls:
—Marli Hanks, discus, first place
—Laura Hurst, javelin, second
—Gracie George, shot put, fourth; discus, eighth
—Ohatchee girls 4x800 relay, third
—Jayda Fair, Ohatchee girls, 1,600 meters, fifth; 800 meters, sixth; 3,200 meters, third
—Bella Hammonds, pole vault, fifth
—Madeline Crider, pole vault, sixth
Class 1A
Donoho boys:
—Tyler Rigsby, shot put, third place
—Donoho boys 4x800 relay, eighth