Darionta Bell’s high school track coach quoted an African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” at his signing ceremony Wednesday. Fortunately for Bell, his village included an influential girlfriend.
Bell, an Anniston High senior sprinter, signed with Campbellsville University at the Golden Springs Community Center. He received a full ride to run track and hasn’t ruled out adding football to his load.
Campbellsville is an NAIA school in Kentucky. Bell said he chose Campbellsville over interest from Lindsey Wilson College, the University of Mobile, Columbus State and Birmingham Southern.
Bell capped his high school career by posting the county’s best time in the 200-meter dash, 22.80 seconds, at the Class 4A state meet. He also posted the county’s second-best times in the 100 (11.10) and 400 (51.80).
Bell ran track for Anniston in eighth grade and freshman year before taking a year off as a sophomore. He came back out as a junior.
“Senior year came around, and he was really focused,” Anniston coach Lisa Howard said.
Bell met girlfriend Jhanya Quinones at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes dinner in November of last year, and the two have dated since January. Howard, who likes her athletes focused in season, absorbed the news of a girlfriend with mixed feelings, but this romance turned out well for track.
Quinones, an all-county track athlete from Oxford who signed with Tiffin University, an NCAA Division II school in Ohio, started reinforcing Howard’s messages.
“All of a sudden, his girlfriend started translating things to him that he never heard of,” Howard joked. “Like going to bed on time, eating a proper diet, right, all of these healthy snacks.
“One day, Bell came to a track meet, and it was his birthday, and he had all of this healthy stuff. He’s like, ‘Coach, my girlfriend got me this.’”
Bell’s healthy intake included Pedialyte.
“People all think it’s for children, but it’s something I continue to drink,” Bell said. “I eat the granola bars, the almonds. Trail mix is great. I’ll make smoothies in the morning. My mom keeps fruit in the refrigerator, so I’ll make fruit smoothies.”
Bell saw his times drop dramatically this season, he said, which upped his college stock. He weighed options into June, when he visited Campbellsville and received a full-ride offer.
“I was thankful to God for the opportunity He blessed me with,” Bell said.