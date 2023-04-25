 Skip to main content
Prep tennis: Faith Christian duo finishes state runner-up; Lions sixth in team standings

Faith Christian repeated as the boys' champion in the Red Wilder tournament and finished sixth in the state.

Faith Christian's Elijah Mitchell and Joshua Goode finished runner-up at No. 1 doubles at the Class 1A-3A boys state tennis tournament this past weekend.

Mitchell and Goode beat Shoals Christian's John David Bachofer and Samuel Camp 6-1, 6-1 in the first round before downing Covenant Christian's Gray McCoy and Tucker McWilliams 6-0, 7-6 in the semifinals.