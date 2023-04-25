Prep tennis: Faith Christian duo finishes state runner-up; Lions sixth in team standings

Faith Christian's Elijah Mitchell and Joshua Goode finished runner-up at No. 1 doubles at the Class 1A-3A boys state tennis tournament this past weekend.
Mitchell and Goode beat Shoals Christian's John David Bachofer and Samuel Camp 6-1, 6-1 in the first round before downing Covenant Christian's Gray McCoy and Tucker McWilliams 6-0, 7-6 in the semifinals.
In the finals, Mitchell and Goode met St. James' Toba Rios and Josh Harvey and lost 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 3 doubles, Faith's Joshua Muse and Aidan Elliott reached the semifinals. After beating Indian Springs' Henry Wilder and Jason Wu 4-6, 6-2, 10-2 in the first round, Muse and Elliott fell to Saint James' Jason Jeong and Grayson Eaves 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals.
In the team standings, Faith Christian compiled nine points to finish sixth. Teams received three points for each doubles win and two in singles.
Saint James won the championship with 65 points.