Prep tennis: Donoho sweeps Plainview

Donoho's boys and girls tennis teams swept Plainview 9-0 on Tuesday at Anniston Country Club.
The Falcons will host Pleasant Valley on March 17 in their next match.
Donoho boys 9, Plainview 0: Singles: 1, Cooper Montgomery (D) 8-0; 2, Jack Ballard (D) 8-1; 3 Zach Cater (D) 8-3; 4, Sam Ballard (D) 8-4; 5, Cainan Stacks (D) 8-0; 6 Garrett Orth (D) 8-1. Doubles: 1, Montgomery/J. Ballard (D) 8-0; 2, Cater/Stacks (D) 8-5; 3, S. Ballard/Orth (D) 8-2.
Donoho girls 9, Plainview 0: Singles: 1, Claire Hillman (D) 8-0; 2, Virginia Hutto (D) 8-1; 3, Mary Marshall Perry (D) 8-3; 4, Harper Pumroy (D) 8-0; 5, Claire Walker (D) 8-1; 6, Blair Kitchen (D) 8-2. Doubles: 1, Emma Weidmer/Hutto (D) 8-1; 2, Hillman/Lily Grace Draper (D) 8-0; 3, Perry/Walker (D) 8-2.