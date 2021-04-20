Prep tennis: Donoho’s Hillman-Draper win state doubles title; Falcons second overall

Donoho’s doubles team of Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper is a state champion.
The pair beat St. Luke’s Episcopal’s Grace Garrett and Anna Marie Bentley 6-2, 6-2 in Tuesday’s finals of the 1A-3A state tennis tournament.
St. Luke won the team title with 61 points. Donoho finished second with 36, followed by Lauderdale County (28), Bayside Academy (22), Montgomery Catholic (9), Shoals Christian (9) and Decatur Heritage (8). St. Bernard and Whitesburg Christian didn’t score.
Hillman lost to Bayside’s Claire Prickett 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 1 singles final, and Bentley held off Draper 7-6(6), 2-6, 10-7 in the No. 2 singles final.
St. Luke’s Ella Bentley topped Donoho’s Harper Pumroy 6-1, 6-2 in No. 4 singles.
Other team state champions included St. John Paul II in 4A-5A girls, Auburn in 7A girls, Houston Academy in 1A-3A boys, Madison Academy in 4A-5A boys and Spain Park in 7A boys.
The 6A championships will play out Thursday and Friday.