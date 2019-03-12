Donoho's girls tennis team won a tournament hosted by Altamont in Birmingham on Saturday.
The event included four teams: Donoho, Ramsay, Decatur Heritage and Altamont. Donoho won the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles and Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 singles.
The Donoho roster for the tournament included Harper Pumroy, Claire Hillman, Emma Wiedmer, Virginia Hutto, Mary Marshall Perry and Claire Walker.
In Donoho matches earlier in the week.
Donoho girls 7, Westminster 2: The Donoho winners in singles included Emma Wiedmer (No. 1), Claire Hillman (No. 2), Virginia Hutto (No. 3), Lily Grace Draper (No. 4) and Mary Marshall Perry (No. 6). Wiedmer and Hutto combined to win at No. 1 doubles, and Hillman and Draper won at No. 2.
Westminster Christian boys 5, Donoho 4: The Falcons won two singles matches, including Cooper Montgomery at No. 1 and Harrison Han at No. 2. Montgomery and Gray Hanley won at No. 1 doubles, and Han and Rhett Rigsby won at No. 2.