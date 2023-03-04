Prep tennis: Donoho girls, Faith Christian boys remain on top in Red Wilder tourney

Donoho's girls won the Red Wilder tennis tournament for the eighth straight year, and the Falcons’ Claire Hillman won No. 1 singles, marking the fifth straight year in which she has won.
The tournament typically is a two-day event, but because of weather Friday, the event was shortened to one day, with eight-game pro sets instead of 10-game pro sets.
In the boys tournament, Faith Christian repeated as champions.
Due to random drawing, the two top boys, Faith Christian's Eli Mitchell and Oxford's Kye McEwen met in the semifinals of the boys’ No. 1 singles. Mitchell, a senior, won in 2021. McEwen, a sophomore, won last year. Mitchell regained the title this year in a dramatic tiebreak over McEwen, followed by a win in the finals.
In the last match of the evening, the boys No. 2 singles, went well past sundown. Oxford’s Jackson Randall collapsed in exhaustion towards the end of the match. After a five-minute injury timeout, during which he consumed food and fluids, he resumed play and pulled out the victory over Faith Christian's Josh Goode. After the final point he collapsed again and was taken by ambulance to RMC.
Girls' results
Team standings: 1, Donoho, 54; 2, Faith Christian, 26; 3, Oxford, 23; 4, Jacksonville, 0; 4, Pleasant Valley, 0.
Girls No. 1 singles: Claire Maniscalco (O) d. Mac Hulsey (PV), 8-0; Claire Hillman (D) d. Maniscalco (O), 8-0; Alley Folsom (F) d. Miniya Vann (J), 8-5; Finals: Hillman (D) d. Folsom (F), 8-0.
Girls No. 2 singles: Jasmine Brown (O) d. Braylee Humphrey (PV), 8-2; Brown (O) d. Lauren Holder (F), 8-5; Lily Grace Draper (D) d. Mikaela Watkins (J), 8-0; Finals: Draper (D) d. Brown (O), 8-0.
Girls No. 3 singles: Isabella Diaz (F) d. Victoria Robinson (O), 9-7; Diaz (F) d. Kate Yocum (PV), 8-1; Mary Marshall Perry (D) d. Emily Cathey (J), 8-0; Finals: Perry (D) d. Diaz (F), 8-2.
Girls No. 4 singles: Harper Pumroy (D) d. Nyla Reyes (J), 8-0; Pumroy (D) d. Renea Robinson (O), 8-2; Annie Minish (F) d. Julianna Jones (PV), 8-2; Finals: Pumroy (D) d. Minish (F), 8-1.
Girls No. 5 singles: Charlie Lambert (O) d. Taraji Carter (PV), 8-0; Blair Kitchen (D) d. Lambert (O), 8-2; Chloe Belcher (F) d. Penelope Fourquet (J), 8-1; Finals: Kitchen (D) d. Belcher (F), 8-0.
Girls No. 6 singles: Anne Marie Harris (D) d. Bennett Taylor (PV), 8-0; Harris (D) d. Mary Pugh (O), 8-0; Kelsey Brown (F) d. Cora Benoit (J), 8-0; Finals: Harris (D) d. Brown (F), 8-2.
Girls No. 1 doubles: Maniscalco/V. Robinson (O) d. Vann/Watkins (J), 8-4; Hillman/Draper (D) d. Maniscalco/V. Robinson (O), 8-0; Diaz/Folsom (F) d. Hulsey/Humphrey (PV), 8-1; Finals: Hillman/Draper (D) d. Diaz/Folsom (F), 8-1.
Girls No. 2 doubles: Brown/R. Robinson (O) d. Holder/Brown (F), 8-4; Brown/R. Robinson (O) d. Yocum/Jones (PV), 8-2; Perry/Avery Barnett (D) d.Cathey/Fourquet (J), 8-0; Finals: Perry/Barnett (D) d. Brown/R. Robinson (O), 8-0.
Girls No. 3 doubles: Pugh/Lambert (O) d. Reyes/Benoit (J), 8-3; Pugh/Lambert (O) d. Belcher/Minish (F), 9-8 (7-4); Kitchen/Harris (D) d. Taylor/Carter (PV), 8-0; Finals: Kitchen/Harris (D) d. Pugh/Lambert (O), 8-1.
Boys' results
Team standings: 1, Faith Christian, 41; 2, Oxford, 24; 3, Donoho, 21; 4, Jacksonville, 6; 5, Pleasant Valley, 0.
No. 1 singles: Kye McEwen (O) d. Andrew Johnson (O), 8-0; Eli Mitchell (F) d. McEwen (O), 9-8 (7-4); Zach Cater (D) d. Robert Trifas (J), 8-5; Finals: Mitchell (F) d. Cater (D), 8-4.
No. 2 singles: Jackson Randall (O) d. Knox Taylor (PV), 8-2; Randall (O) d. Cainan Stacks (D), 8-0; Josh Goode (F) d. Nate Smith (J), 8-2; Finals: Randall (O) d. Goode (F), 9-7.
No. 3 singles: Gavin Randall (F) d. Alec Vess (PV), 8-3; Parth Patel (O) d. Randall (F), 8-0; Rishi Reddy (D) d. Jack Dingler (J), 8-0; Finals: P. Patel (O) d. Reddy (D), 8-5.
No. 4 singles: Ryan Crawford (D) d. Charlie Wright (J), forfeit; Evan Smith (F) d. R. Crawford (D), 8-5; Om Patel (O) d. Undreah Watts (PV), 8-2; Finals: Smith (F) d. O. Patel (O), 8-4.
No. 5 singles: Ethan Crawford (D) d. Noah Brothers (O), 8-3; Finals: Joshua Muse (F) d. E. Crawford (D), 8-5.
No. 6 singles: Aidan Elliott (F) d. Walker Bodiford (D), 8-0; Finals: Elliott (F) d. Lucas Somers (O), 8-3.
No. 1 doubles: McEwen/P. Patel (O) d. Cater/Stacks (D), 8-2; McEwen/P. Patel (O) d. Trifas/Wright (J), forfeit; Goode/Mitchell (F) d. Johnson/Taylor (PV), 8-0; Finals: Goode/Mitchell (F) d. McEwen/P. Patel (O), 9-8 (7-5).
No. 2 doubles: Reddy/R. Crawford (D) d. Vess/Watts (PV) 8-0; Reddy/R. Crawford (D) d. Randall/O. Patel (O), 8-2; Smith/Dingler (J) d. Smith/Randall (F), 8-5; Finals: Reddy/R Crawford (D) d. Smith/Dingler (J), 8-4.
No. 3 doubles: Elliott/Muse (F) d. Brothers/Peyton Butterworth (O), 8-2; Finals: Elliott/Muse (F) d. E. Crawford/Foster Payton (D), 8-1.