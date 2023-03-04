 Skip to main content
Prep tennis: Donoho girls, Faith Christian boys remain on top in Red Wilder tourney

Hillman, Mitchell tennis

Donoho's Claire Hillman, left, and Faith Christian's Eli Mitchell, right, won the No. 1 singles divisions.

 Courtesy photo

Donoho's girls won the Red Wilder tennis tournament for the eighth straight year, and the Falcons’ Claire Hillman won No. 1 singles, marking the fifth straight year in which she has won.

The tournament typically is a two-day event, but because of weather Friday, the event was shortened to one day, with eight-game pro sets instead of 10-game pro sets.

Donoho tennis

Donoho repeated as the girls' champion in the Red Wilder tournament for the eighth straight year.
Faith Christian tennis

Faith Christian repeated as the boys' champion in the Red Wilder tournament.