Prep tennis: Donoho girls, Faith Christian boys lead after doubles in Red Wilder tourney

OXFORD — Donoho's girls and Faith Christian's boys led the Red Wilder Invitational after Friday's doubles play at Oxford Lake.
In the girls' standings, Donoho has 18 points, while Oxford has six. Faith Christian and Pleasant Valley are scoreless. In the boys' draw, Faith Christian has 12 points, followed by Donoho (6), Oxford (6) and Pleasant Valley (3).
Singles play will begin Saturday at 8 a.m.
Jacksonville did not play because the school's boys basketball team was in Birmingham playing for a state championship. Pleasant Valley has four girls, so the Raiders didn't have a No. 3 doubles team.
Teams are awarded three points for each doubles win and two in singles.
Girls' results
No. 1 Doubles: Abigail Reimer/Caroline Rogers (O) d. Chloe Cram/Mackenzie Hulsey (PV), 10-2; Claire Hillman/Lily Grace Draper (D) d. Allie Folsom/Meagan Ford (F), 10-0. Finals — Hillman/Draper (D) d. Reimer/Rogers (O), 10-2.
No. 2 Doubles: Mary Marshall Perry/Harper Pumroy (D) d. Braylee Humphrey/Rileigh Maye (PV), 10-0; Ashley Paulson/Jasmine Brown (O) d. Lauren Holder/Isabella Diaz (F), 10-1. Finals — Perry/Pumroy (D) d. Paulson/Brown (O), 10-6.
No. 3 Doubles: Blair Kitchen/Anna Marie Harris (D) d. Annie Minish/Kelsey Brown (F), 10-0. Finals — Kitchen/Harris (D) d. Claire Maniscalco/Victoria Robinson (O), 10-1.
Boys' results
No. 1 Doubles: Kye McEwen/Anthony Calloway (O) d. Ryan Eubanks/Xander Johnson (PV) 10-0; Eli Mitchell/Josh Goode (F) d. Zach Cater/Marshall Twigg (D) 10-1. Finals – Mitchell/Goode (F) d. McEwen/Calloway (O), 10-2.
No. 2 Doubles: Parth Patel/Om Patel (O) d. Rishi Reddy/Cainan Stacks (D), 10-7; Evan Smith/Gaivn Randall (F) d. Alec Vess/Aiden Lloyd (PV), 10-0. Finals — Smith/Randall (F) d. Patel/Patel (O), 10-4.
No 3 Doubles: Garrett Orth/Bruce Downey (D) d. Aiden Elliot/Joshua Muse (F), 10-4; Undreah Watts/Josh Hughes (PV) d. Jackson Randall/Noah Brothers (O), 10-8. Finals — Orth/Downey (D) d. Watts/Hughes (PV), 10-1.