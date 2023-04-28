Prep tennis: Donoho clinches second place in 4A-5A girls state tennis tourney

The Class 4A-5A girls tennis tournament isn't quite done yet, but little enough remains that the top two spots have been determined.
UMS-Wright has totaled 76 points to clinch the championship, while Donoho has 43 points, good for second place. The trophies were awarded Friday night. Teams get two points for each singles win and three points in doubles.
Four singles matches remain and one in doubles, and they'll be played Saturday morning at Mobile Tennis Center. That includes Donoho's Ann Marie Harris, who is set to face Jasper's Madison Moore for the No. 6 singles championship.
Harris won three matches to reach the championship match. She beat Jemison's Frida Maldanado 6-0, 6-0, LAMP's Jamie Lo 6-0, 6-3 and Houston Academy's Naya Bilbeisi 5-7, 6-2, 12-10
At No. 1 singles, Donoho's Claire Hillman beat Leeds' Sadie Anthony 6-0, 6-0 before blasting Westminster Christian's Elisabeth Schlichter 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Hillman fell in the semifinals to UMS-Wright's Sarah Ladd 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Lily Grace Draper beat Jasper's Ady Preston 6-0, 6-0 and LAMP's Reena Chen 6-2, 6-0 before losing 6-2, 6-0 to Russellville's Sofia Tiffin in the semifinals.
Hillman and Draper combined to reach the semifinals at No. 1 doubles. They beat Sardis' Caroline Johnson and Jayden Johnson 2-6, 6-4, 10-4 before defeating Leeds' Sadie Anthony and Scout Thomas 6-2, 6-1. In the semifinals, they fell to Russellville's Peyton Parrish and Sofia Tiffin 6-2, 6-3.
Mary Marshall Perry won a first-round match at No. 3 singles over Piper Friend before losing 6-3, 6-3 at Kate Huddle of UMS Wright in the quarterfinals.
Perry and Avery Barnett made the semifinals at No. 2 doubles. They beat Randolph's Anna Pickle and Erin Cook 6-1, 6-0 and Sardis' McKenzie Williams and Emily Humphries 6-3, 7-5. LAMP's Hannah Lee and Grace Liu then eliminated Perry and Barnett 6-3, 1-6, 12-10.
At No. 4 singles, Harper Pumroy fell to Russellville's Kinsley Palmer in a tight first-round match 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
Blair Kitchen reached the semifinals at No. 5 singles. She beat Russellville's Kaitlin Speck 6-1, 6-3 and Houston Academy's Libby McDonald 6-4, 6-1 before falling to LAMP's Grace Liu 6-3, 6-3.
Kitchen combined with Harris to reach the semifinals in No. 3 doubles, beating Bayside Academy's Georgia McInnis and Marykate Foster 6-1, 7-5 and John Carroll's Sophie Samaniengo and Jenna Jordan 6-3, 6-1. LAMP's Dabeen Choi and Hannah Baik eliminated Kitchen and Harris 6-3, 6-3.