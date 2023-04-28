 Skip to main content
Prep tennis: Donoho clinches second place in 4A-5A girls state tennis tourney

Donoho tennis

Donoho repeated as the girls' champion in the Red Wilder tournament for the eighth straight year.

 Courtesy photo

The Class 4A-5A girls tennis tournament isn't quite done yet, but little enough remains that the top two spots have been determined.

UMS-Wright has totaled 76 points to clinch the championship, while Donoho has 43 points, good for second place. The trophies were awarded Friday night. Teams get two points for each singles win and three points in doubles.