Prep storylines: Piedmont, Saks and Wadley still standing with semifinals up next

And then there were three teams from The Star’s coverage area left in the Alabama high school football playoffs. The top performers are the storylines, and let’s get right to them:
1. Piedmont
The Bulldogs (11-2) made the semifinals for the seventh year in a row and will play at Saks tonight.
It all starts with the trigger man, quarterback Jack Hayes, a junior and third-year starter having his third stellar season. He’s passed for 2,251 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 809 yard and 19 touchdows.
Hayes has accounted for a remarkable 48 touchdowns, but he’s also thrown just one interception. Over his career, which includes playing time as an eighth-grader in 2018, he’s thrown 112 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions … a 6.5-1 touchdown-interception ratio.
Hayes has rushed or passed for 152 career touchdowns and needs 24 to break Kristian Story’s AHSAA record of 175.
Hayes needs 23 touchdown passes to break Chis Smelley’s AHSAA record of 134.
But Hayes has lots of help.
Wide receiver Austin Estes, one of Calhoun County’s fastest players, became the second Piedmont player to reach 1,000 receiving yards last week. He has 1,001 with 15 touchdown catches. Add return touchdowns, including one against Saks this season, and he’s second on the team with 17 touchdowns.
At 961 rushing yards, first-year starting tailback Brayden Morgan will likely pass 1,000 for the season this week. He has nine rushing touchdowns and two touchdown catches.
Linebacker Landon Smart leads the defense with 132 tackles.
2. Saks
The Wildcats (12-1), fresh off ending Fyffe’s run for a fourth consecutive state title, will play in their fourth semifinal and first since 2017. They made the Class 5A state final in 1996.
Saks has made the playoffs 13 out of the past 15 years, by far the best such stretch in program history. That stretch includes three semifinal berths.
The Wildcats are 19-2 since losing three in a row in 2020. Both losses came against Piedmont, 38-20 in the 2020 quarterfinals and 28-12 on Sept. 3.
Saks won Class 3A, Region 5 this season, prevailing in a three-way tiebreaker with Ohatchee and Piedmont. The Wildcats also beat all four Region 7 playoff qualifiers … Fyffe and Plainview in the playoffs and Geraldine and Sylvania in the regular season.
Saks also has a third-year starter at quarterback. Sean Parnell has rushed for 1,028 yards and 19 touchdowns and passed for 1,721 yards and 17 touchdowns with no interceptions.
Wide receiver Jalen McCants has been Parnell’s go-to guy, with 884 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches to go with 679 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Running back Rickey Garrett has battled an ankle injury but has rushed for 794 yards and eight touchdowns.
Braelan Robinson rates as one of Calhoun County’s top linemen, getting it done on both sides of the ball. He grades 90 percent on offense and has eight tackles for loss, including four sacks, among his 45 tackles.
Defensive back Shon Elston has six interceptions, with two returned for touchdowns.
3. Wadley
The Bulldogs (12-1) are no strangers to deep playoff runs. When they play at Pickens County tonight, they’ll make their sixth semifinal appearance. They’ve made the quarterfinals nine times.
Wadley hopes to make its first-ever appearance in a state final.
Champions of Class 1A, Region 5, also Donoho’s region, the Bulldogs got here by ending region rival Woodland’s surprise quarterfinal run.
Third-year coach Shenan Motley has restored Wadley’s status as a deep-run program. The Bulldogs’ three playoff victories this year are their first since a second-round exit in 2018.
They’ve done it with a three-headed monster in the backfield. Quarterback Lakevion O’Neal and running backs Jacob Marable and Jumall Buchanan have combined for 3,050 rushing yards. Marable and Buchanan have more than 1,300 apiece.
O’Neal has also passed for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns.