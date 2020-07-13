Prep sports: State athletics association's executive director elected to national post

011720_Piedmont trophy ceremony_005 tp.jpg

Head coach Steve Smith gets a hug from AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese during the official trophy presentation ceremony held Friday at Piedmont High School. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Steve Savarese has gone national.

The executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Savarese was voted president-elect by the National Federation of State High School Associations' board of directors.

Savarese's one-year term will begin July 2021. He will replace Kerwin Urhahn, who is executive director of the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

Savarese has served as executive director of the AHSAA in July 2007. He is the fourth person to hold the position full-time.

Savarese was head football coach at Douglass (Kansas) High School before moving to Alabama. He later became head coach and athletics director of Ensley (three years), Benjamin Russell (12 years), Daphne (seven years) and McGill-Toolen (three years).

Savarese was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

