Prep sports: State athletics association's executive director elected to national post

Steve Savarese has gone national.
The executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Savarese was voted president-elect by the National Federation of State High School Associations' board of directors.
Savarese's one-year term will begin July 2021. He will replace Kerwin Urhahn, who is executive director of the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
Savarese has served as executive director of the AHSAA in July 2007. He is the fourth person to hold the position full-time.
Savarese was head football coach at Douglass (Kansas) High School before moving to Alabama. He later became head coach and athletics director of Ensley (three years), Benjamin Russell (12 years), Daphne (seven years) and McGill-Toolen (three years).
Savarese was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.