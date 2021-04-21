Prep sports: Savarese set to retire; AHSAA to begin search for new executive director

Steve Savarese announced today plans to retire after 14 years as the Alabama High School Athletic Association's executive director.
The 68-year-old Savarese pledged to stay on until a new executive director is hired and to help train his replacement, if needed. He projected July for his departure.
His retirement from running the state's governing body for high school sports will end a 47-year career in coaching and administration.
"Forty-seven years is long enough, and it's time," Savarese said.
Savarese choked back emotions as he talked about the chance to spend more time with his four grandchildren.
"No more missed birthdays," he said.
The AHSAA Central Board will form a seven-member search committee to find Savarese's replacement. Alvin Briggs serves as associate executive director.
