You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep sports: Savarese set to retire; AHSAA to begin search for new executive director

Oxford Championship Celebration

AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese, Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge and AHSAA Associate Executive Director Alvin Briggs pose for photos during the official AHSAA 6A championship trophy presentation at Oxford High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Steve Savarese announced today plans to retire after 14 years as the Alabama High School Athletic Association's executive director.

The 68-year-old Savarese pledged to stay on until a new executive director is hired and to help train his replacement, if needed. He projected July for his departure.

His retirement from running the state's governing body for high school sports will end a 47-year career in coaching and administration.

"Forty-seven years is long enough, and it's time," Savarese said.

Savarese choked back emotions as he talked about the chance to spend more time with his four grandchildren.

"No more missed birthdays," he said.

The AHSAA Central Board will form a seven-member search committee to find Savarese's replacement. Alvin Briggs serves as associate executive director.

This story will be updated. Check back to AnnistonStar.com.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags