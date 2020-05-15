Prep sports: Sacred Heart dropping sports

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School, which rose to prominence in Alabama high school basketball in recent years, is dropping athletics, the school’s boys basketball coach announced Friday.
Ralpheal Graves, speaking during an emotional, 45-minute broadcast on Facebook on Friday evening, expressed support for the school’s decision, which he learned in a Friday morning meeting with Sacred Heart of Jesus pastor Fr. John G. McDonald.
“I don’t think it should be frowned upon or anything,” Graves said. “He had to make the best decision for everyone. If that’s what’s best for the school, that’s what should happen.
“Nothing should trump the school’s mission, which is to give those kids a quality education in a quality environment in a Catholic school.”
Attempts to reach McDonald were not immediately successful.
The K-12 school will continue, and Graves said that McDonald hinted that athletics could return to Sacred Heart.
“He’s not saying that athletics would never happen at Sacred Heart again,” Graves said. “He’s just saying that, right now, he had to do what was best for the school. ...
"Everything has a season, and every decision has a reason."
Graves cited frequent turnover in leadership at the school and tight finances, affected by issues from the current COVID-19 pandemic to an embezzlement scandal involving a former secretary.
On March 4, a federal judge sentenced a White Plains woman to serve prison time after she pleaded guilty in October to embezzling thousands of dollars from the church and school where she worked.
Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced Angela Beam Cheatwood, 41, to five years of probation, in which she’s slated to spend 52 consecutive weekends in federal prison, with the exception of eight straight weeks in prison.
Alabama High School Athletic Association enrollment numbers for reclassification showed Sacred Heart with 39.83 students in grades 9-11. It’s unclear how much an economic downturn related to the pandemic might affect enrollment for private schools.
The school’s decision to drop sports “was a decision that the school needed to make,” said Graves, who cited leadership turnover while calling the program “a struggle" to coach the past three years.
“If you knew what happened, you would never speak down on” the decision to drop athletics, he said.
During the 2019-20 school year, Sacred Heart sponsored boys and girls varsity basketball, boys and girls varsity cross country, boys and girls varsity golf, boys and girls varsity soccer, and varsity and junior varsity volleyball.
Former athletics director Brock Harrell announced last year intentions to revive baseball and softball at the school.
Harrell and brother/head girls basketball coach Marcus Harrell learned Thursday that their contracts would not be renewed.
Sacred Heart is most widely known for its successes in basketball over the past seven years. Under Graves, the Cardinals made six Final Four appearances and five appearances in the state finals, winning four straight Class 1A titles, from 2015-18.
The program’s four straight state titles tied Francis Marion’s Alabama High School Athletic Association record.
The program produced college signees, including Diante Wood (Alabama), D.J. Heath (Canisius) and Kevion Nolan (Samford). All three players have since transferred to other schools, but that trio became synonymous with the program’s rise to prominence.
Graves paid tribute to those three players during his Facebook live.
"Those kids wanted to be so good that it actually educated me, and it grew me," he said. "I had to actually match the seventh-graders' dream. I had to match their level. I had to.
“It took us to a place where we threw the pecking order off in the state of Alabama, once we did it in the county.”
He cited four investigations among difficulties he faced while coaching at Sacred Heart. Other coaches, most notably Ricky Austin, of former area rival Spring Garden, publicly questioned how a small private school accumulated so much basketball talent.
"I ain't got to recruit nobody, dude," Graves said Friday. "God is going to do it for me."
Under Marcus Harrell, the girls basketball program made quantum leaps the past two seasons, making their first two Northeast Regional appearances.
Graves said the greatest regret he has about Sacred Heart dropping athletics is opportunity lost for kids in West Anniston.
"A lot of people don't understand, here I am at Sacred Heart," Graves said. "I'm at the private school in Anniston. I come from Anniston. I'm from the damn west side of Anniston. That's where all of the best athletes are from. That's where the shooters are from. That's where the killers are from. I'm from over there.
"What I'm trying to get you to see is, we basically just closed the door on a way out. ... That's what hurts."