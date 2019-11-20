Oxford signing ceremonies tend to be grand occasions, and Wednesday’s was no different.
The school honored softball standouts Sarah Howell (Clemson) and Alex Howard (Jacksonville State) and basketball’s Zondrick Garrett (South Alabama). Each signed a week before, but the school marked the occasion Wednesday.
All are Division I signees. All come as highly decorated players in their sports, as players to watch in their senior season.
Howell is the reigning Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A hitter of the year and 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year. In 2019, she batted .553 with a .619 on-base percentage, 11 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, and 37 RBIs. She was 44-for-50 on stolen-base attempts.
She originally committed to UAB but changed after going to a camp at Clemson, which added softball to replace diving and could begin play as early as 2020.
“I decommitted from UAB because I thought I could go bigger,” Howell said. “I’ve been working really hard, and I went to a Clemson camp, and they offered me. It felt like home.”
Howard moved to Oxford from Arab before last season and became eligible just before regional play. She’s expected to be a major player for the Yellow Jackets in the spring after playing only travel ball for two years.
Howard moved to Oxford after committing to JSU.
“JSU is really close to Oxford, so it was a big opportunity for me to move here and go there and still have the JSU environment,” Howard said. “It was really good academically because they have the dual-enrollment with JSU, so it was a good opportunity for me.”
Garrett, a 6-7 senior forward, is the reigning all-county 4A-6A player of the year. He averaged 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, keying Oxford to its third straight Northeast Regional appearance in 2018-19. He was second-team all-state.
Garrett weighed options including UAB, Murray State, Tennessee State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
“I chose South Alabama because I like the family-type environment, and I like Coach Rich Riley,” Garrett said. “I feel like, being there, we can get things done. We can bring a Sun Belt championship there.”