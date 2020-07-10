Prep sports: Busy summer so far for Alexandria’s West

The past six weeks have been busy ones for Austin West. That’s not likely to change any time soon.
Like many at Alexandria High School, West is a two-sport athlete. This fall, head coach Todd Ginn has projected West as a starter on one side of the ball, either in the secondary of defense or the backfield on offense. He was the starter in center field for head coach Andy Shaw’s baseball team before COVID-19 ended high school sports in mid-March.
Since June 1, the date the Alabama High School Athletic Association authorized the start of summer conditioning and weightlifting, West has been preparing for his junior year at the Cubs’ morning workouts. When Gov. Kay Ivey opened Alabama for amateur sports, West’s Excel Baseball Academy travel team got the green light to play games.
Friday brought the end of four days in Troy for the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association’s annual high school all-star event for West. A tournament with Excel is scheduled for this weekend. He’ll be back at workouts Monday morning.
“I consider myself a baseball guy playing football,” West said by telephone from Troy on Thursday night. “I love both of them but I feel like I’m a little bit better in baseball. Baseball — I’ve always played. I’ve always known I’m going to play this year. I’m ready to play baseball. Football — I’m always ready to play it, too. I guess I’m just more ready to play baseball.”
West was Alexandria’s leadoff batter as a sophomore. Shaw described him as a good contact hitter with good speed. He struck out just four times in 65 plate appearances and stole a team-high six bases before Alexandria ended its 2020 season at 11-5.
“I like playing center the most because that’s where I’ve been the longest and I’ve learned the most about the position. … Outfield is really all similar but has its own skill set at every position,” West said.
At the all-star event, West’s team had five or six in the outfield rotation. He started in right field for an inning, moved to center for an inning, played an inning in left, sat out an inning or two then returned to right.
“I like it — how it is set up and the way that you get to go to every position. You get to see different stuff. Usually in high school, you stay at one position most of the time,” West said.
Not scheduled to pitch at the Troy showcase, he even got to throw the two-inning maximum allowed for any pitcher when his team came up short on pitching.
“I like pitching but I love playing in the outfield. It’s whatever Coach asks me to do,” West said. “I’m OK with whatever. Here, they didn’t have me down for pitching but some player didn’t show up and I said I’d pitch.”
The start of preseason football practice, scheduled for July 27, and the resumption of school the first week of August will likely end summer baseball for West.
“I’m honestly ready to get back in school. It’s been so long. I’m just ready to get out of the house,” he said. “Even though I’ve been playing baseball, it will be good to see people again.”
West said the sudden “crazy way” the high school baseball season ended this spring, a season he felt the Valley Cubs were ready to make a playoff run, has altered his outlook.
“It kind of teaches you to embrace every moment you have, not to waste it. Do everything you can while you can,” West said.
He also knows his hope of getting “everything back to normal” depends not only on his actions but the action of other people, too.
“The (fewer) people that are cautious the more likely it is that we won’t get to do stuff again. We’ll have to be locked up in the house,” West said.