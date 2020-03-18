Prep sports: Anniston's Dudley, White Plains' Baker named North All-Stars

022820_Anniston_Deshler gbkb_017 tp.jpg

Anniston's Allasha Dudley pushes the ball past Deshler's Achia Ramson. Anniston played Deshler for the AHSAA 4A girl's state basketball championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Anniston's Allasha Dudley and White Plains' Brody Baker are slated to play in the AHSAA North-South All-Star girls and boys basketball games July 14 in Montgomery.

Dudley, a 5-foot-6 guard, made the North girls team. She was the Class 4A state tournament most valuable player.

Baker, a 6-4 forward, will play for the North boys. In addition, Anniston boys basketball coach Torry Brown will serve as one of the North boys' coaches.

The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association released the basketball rosters today. The players are rising seniors in the Class of 2021.

The AHSADCA also will host all-star games in football, baseball, softball, volleyball,  boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week in July.

The AHSADCA announced the cross country rosters Monday. White Plains' Jake Moore is part of the North boys' roster, with White Plains' John Moore serving as one of the coaches.

The volleyball rosters were released last week, and Donoho's Maggie Miller and Jacksonville's Kayla Broom are slated to play for the North squad.

Basketball rosters

North girls

Emma Dempsey, Belgreen, C, 6-0

Allasha Dudley, Anniston, G, 5-6

Hadley Hamilton, Collinsville, PG, 5-10

Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, G, 5-7

Camille Jenkins, Gadsden City, PG, 5-6

Jada Knight, Hoover, G, 5-4

Kyra Long, Hazel Green, G, 5-9

Saniah Parker, Mae Jemison, G, 5-10

Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, G, 6-1

Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, F, 6-1

Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, F, 6-1

Katie Thomas, Phil Campbell, G, 5-10

Jenna Walker, Priceville, PG, 5-8

Toni West, Colds Springs, PG, 5-7

Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, G, 5-7

North girls coaches

Craig Thomas, Phil Campbell

Walter Hicks, Pleasant Grove

Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County (Administrative)

South girls

Renijah Brown, Marbury, PG, 5-7

Kaitlyn Bryant, Opelika, G, 6-0

Johnsharia Clement, Pike Road, G, 5-8

Crystin Guy, Baker, G, 5-6

Skye Harris, Pike Road, G, 5-10

Nina Johnson, Brewbaker, F, 5-9

Allie Kelley, Straughn, F, 5-8

Tierra Kimbrough, Clarke County, PF, 5-10

Makalea Lymon, Foley, PG, 5-6

Sanola Mixon, McGill-Toolen Catholic, F, 5-9

Gabby Perkins, Brantley, PF, 6-0

Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, PG, 5-8

Bre'Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, G, 6-1

Karoline Striplin, Geneva County, C, 6-3

Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, PG, 5-4

South girls coaches

Carolyn Wright, Central-Phenix City

Sally Jeter, Foley

Nigel Card, Saint James (Administrative)

North boys

Brody Baker, White Plains, F, 6-4

Trinity Bell, Albertville, F, 6-8

Jordan Chatman, Center Point, G, 6-4

Jaylon Clements, Skyline, F, 6-6

Cameron Crawford, Spain Park, G, 6-4

Chandler Dyas, Russellville, G, 6-2

Dequarrian Ezell, Huffman, SG, 5-11

Dwayne Fairley, Hoover, G, 6-2

Jahwann Fields, Lee-Huntsville, G, 6-3

Luke Guyette, Huntsville, SG, 6-1

Damariee Jones, Midfield, G, 6-4

Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley, G, 6-2

KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay, F, 6-10

Brody Peebles, Hartselle, G, 6-3

Braden Ray, Red Bay, G, 6-5

North boys coaches

Justin Taylor, West Limestone

Torry Brown, Anniston

Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County (Administrative)

South boys

Jamal Albritton, Lee-Montgomery, F, 6-6

Rashaad Coleman, Florala, PG, 5-10

Jerdarrian Davison, Calhoun, G, 6-3

Kintavious Dozier, Lanett, SG, 6-0

Jordan Dubose-Bell, Williamson, SF, 6-4

Randiez Eason, Dadeville, C, 6-9

Darrius Ellis, Dallas County, G, 5-9

Brandon Howard, Opelika, F, 6-2

Riley Leonard, Fairhope,G, 6-5

Jarvis Moss, Selma, G, 6-2

Jailyn Murray, LeFlore, F, 6-8

Donovan Pearman, Smiths Station, PG, 5-9

Dawson Sarblah, Greenville, F, 6-6

DeWaun Stubbs, Autaugaville, F, 6-8

RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, F, 6-8

South boys coaches

Jazmin Mitchell, Sumter Central

Joseph Turman, Florala

Nigel Card, Saint James (Administrative)

Cross country

North boys

Parker Balzli, Mountain Brook

Walker Cole, Oak Mountain

Aaron Himes, Hewitt-Trussville

Walker Huddleston, Cullman

Nathan Knox, Hewitt-Trussville

Jairo Lopez-Hernandez, Hatton

Owen Marquardt, Hoover

Collin Mayfield, Geraldine

Jake Moore, White Plains

David Rubolin, Florence

North boys coaches

John Moore, White Plains

Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook (Administrative)

South boys

Stewart Brown, Auburn

Edward Cowles, St. Michael Catholic

Mark Foster, Auburn

Hollis Johnson Jr., Montgomery Catholic

Sam Leslie, Montgomery Catholic

Jaxon Prins, Smiths Station

John Michael Romanos, St. Paul's

Harrison Skala, Montgomery Catholic

Gunnar Smith, Houston Academy

Connor Stoots, Faith Academy

South boys coaches

Cliff Carter, Providence Christian

Ron Peters, Smiths Station (Administrative)

North girls

Merritt Edwards, Altamont

Hannah Thuss, Bob Jones

Bernarda Tizapa-Robles, Cullman

Mary Claire Ridgeway, Florence

Amelia Brady, Hewitt-Trussville

Camilla Chambers, Holly Pond

Lauren Wallace, Hoover

Elizabeth Robertson, Mountain Brook

Beth Ann Tucker, Springville

Yarahy Marcelino, West Morgan

North girls coaches

Sandra Lynch, Florence

Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook (Administrative

South girls

Elizabeth Nist, Auburn

Baileigh Davis, Baker

Natalie Warner, Enterprise

Bailey Lansdown, Faith Academy

Olivia Blackmon, T.R. Miller

Grace Crim, Providence Christian

Presley Miles, Saint James

CeCe Carl, Spanish Fort

Mary Elizabeth Hill, Trinity Presbyterian

Brenda Ellis, UMS-Wright

South girls coaches

Hollis Johnson, Montgomery Catholic

Ron Peters, Smiths Station (Administrative)

Volleyball 

North

Callie Crider, Addison, M, 5-8

Jayden Watkins, Albertville, OH, 5-10

Grayson Evans, Curry, OH, 5-11

Maggie Miller, Donoho, S, 5-5

Merritt Beason, Gardendale, OH, 6-3

Amber Askew, Grissom, S, 5-11

Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle, OH, 5-7

Gracie Lynn Butler, Hazel Green, OH, 6-2

Brittany Strope, Hazel Green, L, 5-4, 

Gabrielle Essix, Hoover, MH, 6-3

Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, MH, 5-10

Alex Oliver, Jasper, OH, 5-10

Lila Beth Turner, Lexington, OH, 5-8

Celie Field, Mountain Brook, OH, 5-9

Kelsey Tangle, Thompson, S, 5-11

North coaches

Andrew Murphy, Central-Florence

John Jones, Westminster-Oak Mtn

Sue Marshall, Randolph (Administrative)

South

Elizabeth Coleman, Auburn, MH/S, 6-1

Megan Edmond, Baker, L, 5-6

Emily Buhl, Bayside Academy, OH, 5-10

Brelynn Dailey, Bayside Academy, S, 5-8

Elaine Brooks, Brewbaker Tech, MH/OH, 6-0

Taniya Jones, Carver-Montgomery, OH, 5-9

Christian Wright, Chelsea, OH, 5-10

Mya Carter, Enterprise, MH, 6-0

Karoline Striplin, Geneva County, MB/OH, 6-3

Airyonna Weaver, Mary Montgomery, MB/OH, 5-11

Skyler Bumpers, McGill-Toolen Catholic, OH, 5-11

Garrett Scott, Montgomery Academy, DS/L, 5-7

Anna Riley, Providence Christian, OH, 5-11

Tatum Beech, Spanish Fort, S, 5-6

Kamble Frenette, Spanish Fort, OH, 6-1

South coaches

Meredith Donald, St. Luke's

Kim Moncrief, Elmore County

Virginia Franklin, Carver-Montgomery (Administrative)

