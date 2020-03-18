Prep sports: Anniston's Dudley, White Plains' Baker named North All-Stars

Anniston's Allasha Dudley and White Plains' Brody Baker are slated to play in the AHSAA North-South All-Star girls and boys basketball games July 14 in Montgomery.
Dudley, a 5-foot-6 guard, made the North girls team. She was the Class 4A state tournament most valuable player.
Baker, a 6-4 forward, will play for the North boys. In addition, Anniston boys basketball coach Torry Brown will serve as one of the North boys' coaches.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association released the basketball rosters today. The players are rising seniors in the Class of 2021.
The AHSADCA also will host all-star games in football, baseball, softball, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week in July.
The AHSADCA announced the cross country rosters Monday. White Plains' Jake Moore is part of the North boys' roster, with White Plains' John Moore serving as one of the coaches.
The volleyball rosters were released last week, and Donoho's Maggie Miller and Jacksonville's Kayla Broom are slated to play for the North squad.
Basketball rosters
North girls
Emma Dempsey, Belgreen, C, 6-0
Allasha Dudley, Anniston, G, 5-6
Hadley Hamilton, Collinsville, PG, 5-10
Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, G, 5-7
Camille Jenkins, Gadsden City, PG, 5-6
Jada Knight, Hoover, G, 5-4
Kyra Long, Hazel Green, G, 5-9
Saniah Parker, Mae Jemison, G, 5-10
Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, G, 6-1
Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, F, 6-1
Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, F, 6-1
Katie Thomas, Phil Campbell, G, 5-10
Jenna Walker, Priceville, PG, 5-8
Toni West, Colds Springs, PG, 5-7
Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, G, 5-7
North girls coaches
Craig Thomas, Phil Campbell
Walter Hicks, Pleasant Grove
Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County (Administrative)
South girls
Renijah Brown, Marbury, PG, 5-7
Kaitlyn Bryant, Opelika, G, 6-0
Johnsharia Clement, Pike Road, G, 5-8
Crystin Guy, Baker, G, 5-6
Skye Harris, Pike Road, G, 5-10
Nina Johnson, Brewbaker, F, 5-9
Allie Kelley, Straughn, F, 5-8
Tierra Kimbrough, Clarke County, PF, 5-10
Makalea Lymon, Foley, PG, 5-6
Sanola Mixon, McGill-Toolen Catholic, F, 5-9
Gabby Perkins, Brantley, PF, 6-0
Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, PG, 5-8
Bre'Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, G, 6-1
Karoline Striplin, Geneva County, C, 6-3
Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, PG, 5-4
South girls coaches
Carolyn Wright, Central-Phenix City
Sally Jeter, Foley
Nigel Card, Saint James (Administrative)
North boys
Brody Baker, White Plains, F, 6-4
Trinity Bell, Albertville, F, 6-8
Jordan Chatman, Center Point, G, 6-4
Jaylon Clements, Skyline, F, 6-6
Cameron Crawford, Spain Park, G, 6-4
Chandler Dyas, Russellville, G, 6-2
Dequarrian Ezell, Huffman, SG, 5-11
Dwayne Fairley, Hoover, G, 6-2
Jahwann Fields, Lee-Huntsville, G, 6-3
Luke Guyette, Huntsville, SG, 6-1
Damariee Jones, Midfield, G, 6-4
Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley, G, 6-2
KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay, F, 6-10
Brody Peebles, Hartselle, G, 6-3
Braden Ray, Red Bay, G, 6-5
North boys coaches
Justin Taylor, West Limestone
Torry Brown, Anniston
Brant Llewellyn, Lauderdale County (Administrative)
South boys
Jamal Albritton, Lee-Montgomery, F, 6-6
Rashaad Coleman, Florala, PG, 5-10
Jerdarrian Davison, Calhoun, G, 6-3
Kintavious Dozier, Lanett, SG, 6-0
Jordan Dubose-Bell, Williamson, SF, 6-4
Randiez Eason, Dadeville, C, 6-9
Darrius Ellis, Dallas County, G, 5-9
Brandon Howard, Opelika, F, 6-2
Riley Leonard, Fairhope,G, 6-5
Jarvis Moss, Selma, G, 6-2
Jailyn Murray, LeFlore, F, 6-8
Donovan Pearman, Smiths Station, PG, 5-9
Dawson Sarblah, Greenville, F, 6-6
DeWaun Stubbs, Autaugaville, F, 6-8
RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, F, 6-8
South boys coaches
Jazmin Mitchell, Sumter Central
Joseph Turman, Florala
Nigel Card, Saint James (Administrative)
Cross country
North boys
Parker Balzli, Mountain Brook
Walker Cole, Oak Mountain
Aaron Himes, Hewitt-Trussville
Walker Huddleston, Cullman
Nathan Knox, Hewitt-Trussville
Jairo Lopez-Hernandez, Hatton
Owen Marquardt, Hoover
Collin Mayfield, Geraldine
Jake Moore, White Plains
David Rubolin, Florence
North boys coaches
John Moore, White Plains
Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook (Administrative)
South boys
Stewart Brown, Auburn
Edward Cowles, St. Michael Catholic
Mark Foster, Auburn
Hollis Johnson Jr., Montgomery Catholic
Sam Leslie, Montgomery Catholic
Jaxon Prins, Smiths Station
John Michael Romanos, St. Paul's
Harrison Skala, Montgomery Catholic
Gunnar Smith, Houston Academy
Connor Stoots, Faith Academy
South boys coaches
Cliff Carter, Providence Christian
Ron Peters, Smiths Station (Administrative)
North girls
Merritt Edwards, Altamont
Hannah Thuss, Bob Jones
Bernarda Tizapa-Robles, Cullman
Mary Claire Ridgeway, Florence
Amelia Brady, Hewitt-Trussville
Camilla Chambers, Holly Pond
Lauren Wallace, Hoover
Elizabeth Robertson, Mountain Brook
Beth Ann Tucker, Springville
Yarahy Marcelino, West Morgan
North girls coaches
Sandra Lynch, Florence
Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook (Administrative
South girls
Elizabeth Nist, Auburn
Baileigh Davis, Baker
Natalie Warner, Enterprise
Bailey Lansdown, Faith Academy
Olivia Blackmon, T.R. Miller
Grace Crim, Providence Christian
Presley Miles, Saint James
CeCe Carl, Spanish Fort
Mary Elizabeth Hill, Trinity Presbyterian
Brenda Ellis, UMS-Wright
South girls coaches
Hollis Johnson, Montgomery Catholic
Ron Peters, Smiths Station (Administrative)
Volleyball
North
Callie Crider, Addison, M, 5-8
Jayden Watkins, Albertville, OH, 5-10
Grayson Evans, Curry, OH, 5-11
Maggie Miller, Donoho, S, 5-5
Merritt Beason, Gardendale, OH, 6-3
Amber Askew, Grissom, S, 5-11
Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle, OH, 5-7
Gracie Lynn Butler, Hazel Green, OH, 6-2
Brittany Strope, Hazel Green, L, 5-4,
Gabrielle Essix, Hoover, MH, 6-3
Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, MH, 5-10
Alex Oliver, Jasper, OH, 5-10
Lila Beth Turner, Lexington, OH, 5-8
Celie Field, Mountain Brook, OH, 5-9
Kelsey Tangle, Thompson, S, 5-11
North coaches
Andrew Murphy, Central-Florence
John Jones, Westminster-Oak Mtn
Sue Marshall, Randolph (Administrative)
South
Elizabeth Coleman, Auburn, MH/S, 6-1
Megan Edmond, Baker, L, 5-6
Emily Buhl, Bayside Academy, OH, 5-10
Brelynn Dailey, Bayside Academy, S, 5-8
Elaine Brooks, Brewbaker Tech, MH/OH, 6-0
Taniya Jones, Carver-Montgomery, OH, 5-9
Christian Wright, Chelsea, OH, 5-10
Mya Carter, Enterprise, MH, 6-0
Karoline Striplin, Geneva County, MB/OH, 6-3
Airyonna Weaver, Mary Montgomery, MB/OH, 5-11
Skyler Bumpers, McGill-Toolen Catholic, OH, 5-11
Garrett Scott, Montgomery Academy, DS/L, 5-7
Anna Riley, Providence Christian, OH, 5-11
Tatum Beech, Spanish Fort, S, 5-6
Kamble Frenette, Spanish Fort, OH, 6-1
South coaches
Meredith Donald, St. Luke's
Kim Moncrief, Elmore County
Virginia Franklin, Carver-Montgomery (Administrative)