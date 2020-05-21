Prep sports: AHSAA schools can begin summer activities June 1

Alabama High School Athletic Association member schools may re-open June 1, in accordance with Alabama State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Eric Massey’s directive announced Thursday.
AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said that was welcome news for the AHSAA and its member schools.
“The AHSAA, its Central Board of Control, along with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), has updated its guidelines regarding summer activities,” Savarese said. “The biggest change is our schools may re-open on June 1, a week earlier than the June 8 date previously discussed.
“We are elated to have a definite date for our coaches and student-athletes to return to their schools where they can continue to experience valuable educational lessons through athletics.”
The resumption of activities ends the COVID-19 suspension, which the AHSAA announced March 13.
The AHSAA released best-practices guidelines, including the following:
Screening
—All coaches, athletes and personnel may be screened each day for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 infection prior to participating in any workout or gathering. Sample questionnaires may be found on the AHSAA website.
—Only school personnel, coaches, athletic trainers, and student-athletes should be present during activities.
—Individuals having or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should follow ALSDE/ADPH guidelines listed at www.ahsaa.com.
Distancing
—Establish and maintain static groups for the maximum duration of any summer activity.
—Space large enough to accommodate 36 square feet per participant, including adults
—Supervision of one adult per 12 students
—Maintain distance of six feet between person whenever possible
—If activity requires closer than six feet, wear facial coverings
—Wear facial coverings when entering common areas and to the greatest extent possible.
—Maintain the physical distancing (6 feet) standards set forth by the ADPH and ALSDE.
—Avoid groups at the end of workouts or practice sessions unless all group members are 6 feet apart or wearing protective facial cloth covering.
—While on the field of play or court, all athletes and coaches should maintain physical distancing of 6 feet. Based on the activity or drill, if physical distancing cannot be maintained, students and coaches should wear a protective facial cloth covering.
—During group or position meetings, physical distancing should be maintained.
—Students should remain in static (same) groups. Do not interchange group members.
—When possible, have one specific entry and a separate exit point when arriving and departing the facility (gym, field house, weight room, etc.).
—Keep different teams separated.
—Multisport athletes may attend more than one workout per day provided the athletes change clothes before attending the second or third workout and follow all ADPH hygiene guidelines concerning hand washing and cleanliness.
Face coverings
—When physical distancing cannot be maintained, cloth face coverings should be worn by all individuals (including all coaches and staff). Medical grade surgical masks or N-95 masks are not necessary.
—Plastic face shields should not be used, including those attached to a helmet, in lieu of a cloth facial covering. All plastic shields must comply with NFHS rules.
Hygiene
—Upon arrival, students should wash hands and before starting any workout/practice session. In accordance with ALSDE/ADPH guidelines, if a sink with soap and water is not available, provide hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol and supervise its use.
—Avoid shared personal items – towels, cups, water bottles, gloves, etc.
—All equipment, including balls, bats, helmets, gloves, etc. should be wiped down and cleaned after each group activity, workout, skill development session, etc. Avoid sharing equipment whenever possible.
—As soon as workouts are complete, all athletes should leave the facility immediately. Students are encouraged to shower and wash all clothing that was worn during activities as soon as possible after returning home.
Weight room guidelines
—All surfaces including, but not limited to, door handles, sinks, faucets, knobs, toilets, tables, soap dispensers, locker handles etc., should be cleaned and sanitized thoroughly before groups arrive and once groups have left the area.
—Maintain recommended spacing based on ADPH and ALSDE guidelines.
—Spotters should wear a cloth facial covering.
—When athletes end a set, all equipment should be wiped down before the next athlete begins.
—After one group leaves the weight room and before the next group enters, the room should be completely cleaned and sanitized.