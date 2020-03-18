Prep softball: With state title hopes, Pleasant Valley's Bryant hopes season can go on: 'I’m an optimistic person'

As David Bryant sat in an empty classroom Tuesday, staring out the window at an empty softball field, he couldn’t help but think about what could have been.
With his Pleasant Valley softball team fresh off making the state tournament three years running, expectations were high … state championship high.
His Raiders, who sat at No. 6 in the initial Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A rankings, are now at home.
With schools closed across the state for the next two-and-a-half weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no softball to be played. Bryant hopes that it’s just a small bump in the road for his team.
“There has been a lot of optimism and hope and expectations for this team. We’ve got a really good team. We’ve made the state tournament three years in a row, and I really, really felt confident that our team could make a really good run at a state title this year,” Bryant said. “I’m still hopeful that that still may be a possibility, but if not, it’s heartbreaking.”
Bryant, a history teacher who described himself as a glass-half-full type of person, sent his softball players home Monday with work to do. He’s hopeful there will be games to play after April 6, which is the state's target date for children to return to school.
“I’m an optimistic person. So my kids, yesterday, before we left, my kids all have workouts to do at home. They are working on their own with their parents’ permission and supervision. So my kids are still pitching, they’re still hitting, they’re still throwing, but they are doing that in their own private settings at home under their parents’ supervision,” Bryant said Tuesday. “So I had kids getting tees and equipment to take home with them, because obviously, I can’t give any instruction here at school in a team setting. But they can still work on their own, and my kids, they’re still hopeful that we can still play ball.”
While Bryant is hopeful his team hasn’t played its last game, one thing is certain: no Calhoun County softball tournament this year. In a unanimous vote among Calhoun County’s 15 high school principals Monday, all remaining county spring-sports championships were canceled, a decision Bryant described as “heartbreaking.”
“I think our county and our teams and programs here in the county, we have one of the most competitive, if not the most competitive, county tournaments that I know of anywhere in Alabama,” Bryant said. “So it’s always a great time of getting to meet friends from different schools and compete against our neighbors. I’m going to miss the time that we have together, the fellowship, and our kids are going to miss that, too.
“A lot of my kids play travel ball with kids from schools all around the county, and we really enjoy that time of competition. So not getting to that, it’s heartbreaking, but it was a necessity. You know, safety comes first.”
Despite all the uncertainty surrounding the remainder of the spring-sports season, Bryant is doing his best to remain optimistic.
“I try to be a glass-half-full type person, so I’m hopeful that things will clear up, and April 6 we can go back to playing ball and life as usual,” Bryant said. “I’m hopeful for that, but at the same time, you’ve got to be realistic. And we’re prepared for that date to possibly be moved back or maybe even, at worst, the season be canceled. But it’s beyond our control.”