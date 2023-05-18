 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Wilson scores Crossley for go-ahead run in sixth, Oxford downs Helena

Kaelyn Crossley celebrates

Kaelyn Crossley celebrates as Oxford defeats Helena in a 6-3 win in the Class 6A state softball tournament on Thursday.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — When Oxford’s season was on the line, Adajiah Wilson came up clutch with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to put the Yellow Jackets ahead of Helena in a 6-3 win in the Class 6A state softball tournament on Thursday.

Adajiah Wilson

Adajiah Wilson hit a crucial two-RBI double in Oxford's win over Helena in the Class 6A state softball tournament.

“It’s well-needed,” Wilson said. “We worked so hard all season, we worked so hard now, we’ve just got to keep the same momentum, same energy, same everything.”

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.