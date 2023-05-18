Prep softball: Wilson scores Crossley for go-ahead run in sixth, Oxford downs Helena

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
OXFORD — When Oxford’s season was on the line, Adajiah Wilson came up clutch with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to put the Yellow Jackets ahead of Helena in a 6-3 win in the Class 6A state softball tournament on Thursday.
“It’s well-needed,” Wilson said. “We worked so hard all season, we worked so hard now, we’ve just got to keep the same momentum, same energy, same everything.”
On a 1-2 count with one out, Wilson’s double to left field brought home Madison Murphy and Kaelyn Crossley to give Oxford a 4-3 lead, its first of the ballgame.
She came up to bat after Raina Zackery was intentionally walked, which loaded the bases.
Wilson said that when she stepped up to bat, she had her team in mind as she waited for her moment.
“I got down in the count and I was just like, ‘I gotta work back, I gotta do it for the team,’” Wilson said. “I mean, I just saw it down, saw it right, had perfect timing, made contact with the ball.”
Emma Tims-Becerra hit a two-RBI double of her own minutes later, scoring Wilson and Jayla Jackson to give Oxford its fourth run of the sixth inning.
“I was just thinking, ‘I have to hit this ball,’” Tims-Becerra said. “There was two runners on base, and I was just like, ‘please let me hit it.’”
Berkeley Mooney got the start for Oxford, but was removed from the game after a hamstring injury. Crossley pitched the remaining five innings and picked up the win, allowing four hits and one earned run, walking two batters.
“They came to play. It’s the point where if you lose, your season's over, so they had to fight,” Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin said. “We had an injury, we had to make a change, and we had clutch cheating from three or four good players. We get runners on, we're scoring, so that's what you got to do this time.”
Reagan Sanders hit a two-RBI double in the bottom of the third to score Tims-Becerra and Jackson. Sanders, Tims-Becerra, Crossley, Murphy and Ashlyn Burns each had hits for the Yellow Jackets.
Oxford will advance to the next round of the loser’s bracket and play Athens.
“Gotta stay hungry, for real, you’ve just gotta stay focused,” Wilson said. “You know, it's a lot on you. They're expecting you to do what you do, to be honest.”