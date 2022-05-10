Prep softball: White Plains falls into consolation bracket after loss to North Jackson

ALBERTVILLE — White Plains hadn’t scored since the first inning, but when the Wildcats needed it most, their bats roared back to life. They quickly loaded the bases with no outs then seniors Callyn Martin and Courtnee Masson drove in one run each in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game up.
The Wildcat fans could practically taste the victory. Unfortunately, that was where the offensive explosion stopped, and North Jackson secured the 4-3, eight-inning victory in the second round of the Class 4A East Regional.
“I can’t say how proud I am of this bunch,” White Plains coach Rachel Ford said. “They showed so much fight, and they didn’t die on me. They had a lot of times where some things went really bad, and it would have been easy to fold, it would have been easy to hang it up. I am so proud of the fight they showed to get back into the game. I wish we could have had a different outcome.”
Freshman pitcher Leighton Arnold looked well within her element in the final innings as she gave up only two hits while striking out three of the 10 batters she faced in the final two innings.
“Leighton gets better the more intense the game is,” Ford said. “Which shows me that she is mentally tough, and she had already pitched a game earlier. She showed a lot of toughness on the mound tonight and just battled through a lot of adversity, and I am very proud of her.”
The loss drops White Plains into the consolation bracket. The Wildcats will seek to avoid elimination when they face Oneonta at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Who said
—Ford on what changes now that the Wildcats are in the consolation bracket: “I just told them if they showed the fight that they had all day today, then it would be OK. It would be easy for us to go flat now because that took a lot of energy out of us maybe. Maybe took the wind out of our sails, but we are not going to let that happen. We’re going to make sure that we’re up, we’re going to make sure that we’re energetic.”
—Ford on her team’s performance: “This atmosphere. I mean, this is next-level atmosphere, and I am just so proud of the poised players I saw on the field tonight. They made me proud.”