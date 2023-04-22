Prep softball: White Plains claims pre-area tournament title

Leighton Arnold hit two home runs and pitched in all four of Saturday’s games for White Plains as the Wildcats defeated all four opponents they faced to win the Albertville pre-area tournament at Sand Mountain Park.
“Today was a step in the right direction,” White Plains coach Tiffany Williams said. “Our girls showed up this weekend.”
Arnold finished 6-for-10 with nine RBIs and four runs. She hit two home runs, a double and a triple across games against Arab, Fort Payne, East Hamilton and Albertville.
Callie Richardson finished 6-for-10 with four RBIs and seven runs, hitting a home run, a double and a triple on Saturday.
Catcher Cassidy Arnold brought some power of her own, going 6-for-12 with five RBIs.
In Leighton Arnold’s combined 15⅔ innings pitched, she struck out 22 batters. Richardson and Kannon Slaughter also saw some time in the circle.
In White Plains’ final game against Albertville, Hallie Williams tied up the contest at five apiece in the bottom of the fourth with an inside the park home run. Arnold’s triple to bring home Richardson gave White Plains the lead.
Williams said that despite the encouraging day, the team had to deal with its third season-ending injury of the season, as Cooper Martin went down in the Wildcats’ first Saturday game against Arab.
“We started off the day with unfortunately another season-ending injury (Cooper Martin),” Williams said. “We are praying for her and our other two who are injured (Kristen Rhodes and Braeton Moran) as they heal. It was tough seeing another get hurt but we fought together, executed when we needed to, and ultimately, played for each other.”
With the pre-area tournament behind them, the Wildcats now sit at 25-13 and will play host to Spring Garden on Tuesday, which also played in the tournament over the weekend.
Alexandria
After downing a familiar face, Alexandria fell to Sand Rock to end the Valley Cubs’ day.
The Valley Cubs downed Piedmont 8-4 in their first game and fell to Sand Rock 8-7 in their second game.
Charlee Parris and Jill Cockrell each hit home runs in Alexandria’s win over Piedmont, wth Parris and Allyssa Hunt each finishing 2-for-3 with two runs. Hunt finished with a team-high four RBIs.
Pressley Slaton picked up the win in the circle for Alexandria against Piedmont, tossing four innings and allowing five hits and one earned run. She came on in relief of Makenna Prickett, who allowed six hits and three runs (one earned).
Hunt, who played third base in both games, continued her success at the plate in Alexandria’s second game, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs. She was a home run shy of the cycle.
Christian Hess led the Valley Cubs in the second game with two runs, finishing 2-for-3.
Oxford
After falling to Cedar Bluff in its first game, Oxford finished its day at Sand Mountain Park with an encouraging 12-1 win over Hokes Bluff.
Oxford only mustered four hits in the Yellow Jackets' first game, with two coming from Ashlyn Burns, who finished 2-for-3 with a run. Emma Tims-Becerra and Kenlee Rodgers each had an RBI in Oxford's 6-2 loss.
In the Yellow Jackets' second game of the day, the bats came alive.
Led by Justice Woods and Raina Zackery, who both went 2-for-3, the Yellow Jackets finished their day off strong.
Woods piled on two RBIs and three runs, while Zackery had a game-high four RBIs.
Jayla Jackson picked up the win in the circle, allowing two hits and one run (none earned) while walking one and striking out four. Kaelyn Crossley pitched the final three innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.
Kenlee Rodgers finished perfect at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and a run.
Piedmont
Despite dropping two in the Albertville tournament on Saturday, Piedmont saw a strong day from third baseman Jaycee Glover.
Glover finished 4-for-6 and crossed home plate once as Piedmont fell 8-4 to Alexandria and 12-4 against Beauregard.
Her two hits against Beauregard were a team high.
Glover, Sarah Goss, Jenna Calvert and Savannah Smith each had two hits against Alexandria. Armoni Perry finished with two RBIs against the Valley Cubs while Calvert and Smith each had one.
Calvert, Smith, Carson Young and Abby Biard had an RBI apiece in Piedmont's game against Beauregard.
Beauregard's Berkley Wilson, Raegan Brooks and Lindsey Moulton each had three hits, with Wilson and Brooks each posting a team-high three RBIs.