Prep softball: White Plains claims pre-area tournament title

Softball tournament 045.jpg

White Plains took on Arab Saturday morning at Sand Mountain Park.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Leighton Arnold hit two home runs and pitched in all four of Saturday’s games for White Plains as the Wildcats defeated all four opponents they faced to win the Albertville pre-area tournament at Sand Mountain Park.

“Today was a step in the right direction,” White Plains coach Tiffany Williams said. “Our girls showed up this weekend.”