Prep softball: White Plains blanked by Orange Beach in first round of state tourney

OXFORD — Despite a perfect day at the plate for leadoff batter Hallie Williams, White Plains was shut out by Orange Beach in an 18-0, three-inning loss in the first round of the Class 4A state softball tournament on Friday.
“It’s not over, we’re still in this,” White Plains coach Tiffany Williams said. “We’re going to go, we’re going to win a couple of more games today and we’re going to come back here tomorrow.”
The senior went 2-for-2 at the plate for White Plains, which made up two of the Wildcats' three hits. White Plains' other hit was a double from Addison Bradley.
Orange Beach pitcher Kaitlynn Robertson allowed three hits and no earned runs while striking out four batters. Five Makos had two-hit days, with Roberston and Kaylee Grace Favors leading the team with three RBIs. Teagan Revette led the team with three runs.
“We pitched well, played good defense and we hit it,” Orange Beach coach Shane Alexander said. “That’s kind of been our key to success this year, is getting all those things going, and we did. We had a good week of practice, they’re ready. We didn’t win our regional, and I think that kind of motivated a little bit. It’s a good start.”
White Plains will face off against Curry in the first round of the loser’s bracket.
“They hit the ball really well, we had a few errors here and there, but it’s not over,” the first-year White Plains coach said. “I know we can do it and I know we can come back from this.”
