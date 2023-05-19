 Skip to main content
Prep softball: White Plains blanked by Orange Beach in first round of state tourney

Softball tournament 045.jpg

White Plains in the Albertville pre-area tournament on Saturday, April 22 at Sand Mountain Park. The Wildcats fell to Orange Beach in the first round of the Class 4A state softball tournament.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Despite a perfect day at the plate for leadoff batter Hallie Williams, White Plains was shut out by Orange Beach in an 18-0, three-inning loss in the first round of the Class 4A state softball tournament on Friday.

“It’s not over, we’re still in this,” White Plains coach Tiffany Williams said. “We’re going to go, we’re going to win a couple of more games today and we’re going to come back here tomorrow.”

