Prep softball: When Smith gets her 200th win, her players make sure she celebrates

After Piedmont’s victory over Oxford in the Calhoun County softball tournament Wednesday, the Bulldogs’ players called for a huddle without coach Rachel Smith.
“It’s probably a birthday,” Smith said.
Moments later, the players surrounded their coach with cheers of “Happy 200,” showing her a ball signed by all the players to celebrate Smith’s 200th win.
Her immediate response?
“Oh gosh, I had no idea.”
Along with earning a trip to Smith’s alma mater, Jacksonville State, for the next round of the county tournament, the Bulldogs closed out their night celebrating with their coach.
As suggested, Smith had no idea she was close to 200.
Luckily, her players said the team and others kept an eye on it for her.
“I didn’t find out until they gave me this ball after the game,” Smith said after being presented with the ball.
As the crowd of players surrounded her, every player had a smile on her face and cheered in support for Smith.
“My biggest goal, rather than getting 200 wins, is building strong, confident young women,” Smith said. “Hopefully, that’s what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
Smith said in her 200 wins, she’s seen the game evolve before her eyes, with players becoming more and more talented. She also said that now is as good of a time as any to become involved in the growing sport.
“The game has progressed quite a bit,” Smith said. “Softball is the fastest-growing sport in America, and so the players are just getting better and better year after year after year. I’m excited to be a part of it, it’s an exciting time to be a part of softball.”
Despite the ever-changing game, Smith said that one thing that will never change is her love for great glovework.
“Honestly, I’m a big defense girl, I love teams that play great defense,” Smith said. “I know offense is fun to watch, but my heart’s in a defense.”
For Savannah Smith, reigning Calhoun County softball player of the year in Class 1A-3A and Rachel Smith’s daughter, having her mother as her coach has made playing at Piedmont an even better experience.
“It’s a great feeling,” the junior said. “Having my mom as a coach, I couldn’t imagine anybody else coaching me. She’s just a phenomenal person, a phenomenal coach, everybody has lots of respect for her.”
While Smith said that she discusses the sport often with her daughter, she assured that her coaching stays on the field.
“When we leave the field, it becomes mom and daughter again, and I feel like that’s the healthiest way to be,” Smith said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to be that way, because we’re really tough competitors, but I think the best thing for both of us is to leave the coach and player relationship on the field and be mom and daughter at home.”
Even though she was in the role of coach on the field, Smith said she was glad to share the moment of getting to 200 wins with her daughter as a member of the team.
“I’m so thankful to be able to share this experience with the wonderful players at Piedmont and super thankful to be able to share the experience with my daughter, Savannah,” Smith said. “We’ve got good, hard-working kids at Piedmont and they lay it on the line every time we go out.”
As the Bulldogs advance to the tournament's final rounds Thursday with their coach’s 200th win under their belt, Smith said that the opportunity to play at her alma mater with this team makes the chance to play for a championship even more special.
“Being able to go to Jacksonville State, my alma mater, and play on that field again with this team, it’s very special to me,” Smith said.