Prep softball: When Smith gets her 200th win, her players make sure she celebrates

The Piedmont team gathers after giving coach Rachel Smith her 200th win.

After Piedmont’s victory over Oxford in the Calhoun County softball tournament Wednesday, the Bulldogs’ players called for a huddle without coach Rachel Smith.

“It’s probably a birthday,” Smith said.

Rachel Smith

Rachel Smith with the game ball after her 200th win.