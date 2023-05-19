 Skip to main content
Prep softball: 'We've done big things this season': White Plains falls to Curry in state tourney

white plains v orange beach - state softball 006.jpg

White Plains fell to Curry in the Class 4A state softball tournament to end its season.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — While White Plains’ season ended with a 12-2 loss to Curry in the Class 4A state softball tournament on Friday, the Wildcats showed that they have a bright future ahead.

In her first year as head coach for White Plains, Tiffany Williams led the Wildcats to a 31-16 record and an East Regional title.

