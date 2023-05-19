Prep softball: 'We've done big things this season': White Plains falls to Curry in state tourney

OXFORD — While White Plains’ season ended with a 12-2 loss to Curry in the Class 4A state softball tournament on Friday, the Wildcats showed that they have a bright future ahead.
In her first year as head coach for White Plains, Tiffany Williams led the Wildcats to a 31-16 record and an East Regional title.
After the shakeup of players and coaching staff last season, Williams said that the Wildcats battled through the uncertainties and were determined to continue the program’s strong reputation.
“After last year, everything that happened, everybody was kind of down and didn't really know what to expect this season,” Williams said. “Really, they wanted to make it this far and have made it this far.”
White Plains’ first run against Curry came from a leadoff home run to deep left field from Leighton Arnold, which made it a 1-1 ballgame in the top of the second.
Kannon Slaughter drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fourth, which cut Curry’s lead to one run as the Yellow Jackets led 3-2.
Curry went on to score nine unanswered to close out the contest, including six runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Hallie Williams, the lone senior on White Plains’ roster, said that after the team endured three season-ending injuries, it was encouraging to see young players step in and play well.
“We all play together,” the senior said. “I mean, we love each other, so it just kind of works out. There's a lot of people who have stepped up.”
White Plains had two seventh-graders play on Friday, with Karli Otwell playing first and second base and Ansley Prichard playing left field.
Hallie Williams said she was happy about the level of play from White Plains to end the season, especially the setbacks of injuries and questions surrounding the new coaching staff.
“At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of doubts, but I mean, they proved us wrong,” Hallie Williams said. “They stepped in, they did a really good job. I'm really proud that we even made it, especially with all the injuries.”
As Tiffany Williams prepares for her second season at White Plains, she said that her players accomplished big things this season despite the setbacks.
“We wanted to make it even further than we were at now. It didn’t work out for us, but I'm just very proud of them,” she said. “They come together, play together, they love each other, and we've done big things this season. I'm just very proud.”
