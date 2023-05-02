Prep softball: Weaver punches ticket to first regional since 2017 with win over Wellborn

PIEDMONT — For the first time since 2017 and the second time in school history, the Bearcats are headed to regionals.
Weaver punched its ticket to its first regional in six years as the Bearcats downed Wellborn in an 8-4 win in the elimination round of the Class 3A, Area 10 tournament on Tuesday.
“You can see the excitement on the girls,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “This is huge for Weaver.”
“We played them last night, everything didn’t go good for us,” Atchley said. “Tonight, we hit the ball a little bit, we moved some runners around and pitched a great game tonight.”
Kynlee Fulmer pitched all seven innings of the contest, allowing six hits and four runs (two earned) while walking two and striking out nine.
Leadoff batter Sydney Bitzer, second baseman Kinley Marvasty and right fielder Ali Anderson each had two hits.
Kinley Marvasty led the tea with two RBIs, while Jadyn Smith, Madison Atchley, Peyton Marvasty and Anderson finished with one apiece.
Bitzer, who will make her first trip to a regional as a member of the Bearcats softball team, said that it was a team effort throughout the whole game.
“It was really the hitting and the team altogether,” BItzer said. “If we weren’t together, if we weren’t working hard, then we could have lost that game.”
After getting down 2-1 by the end of the first inning, Weaver scored four runs in the second inning and three in the third to give the Bearcats the eight runs they carried to the end of the contest.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Bitzer said. “It feels great to be a part of a team like this. It’s amazing.”
Armoni Perry’s fifth-inning grand slam gave Piedmont its 13th run and helped the Bulldogs clinch a regional spot as Piedmont downed Wellborn in a 13-0 win in the Class 3A, Area 10 tournament on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs advanced to the championship round of the tournament with their win.
“It’s a good feeling to have its ticket punched to go to regionals,” Perry said. “That’s one of our goals we’ve accomplished throughout the season, so it feels pretty great.”
This was Perry’s second grand slam of the season, with her first also being against Wellborn in the Wildcat Classic tournament.
“I’ve been kind of struggling a bit here and there, and coach told me ‘don’t think about hitting a home run, it’s going to come so just wait until it comes’” Perry said. “I just waited my turn.”
Savannah Smith finished 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a triple. She racked up three RBIs and crossed home plate twice. Perry, Jenna Calvert and Sarah Goss each finished with two hits. Goss finished with three runs, while Perry and Calvert each had one.
Perry led the team with four RBIs, while Smith and Calvert each had three.
Cassidy Gray, Destiny Benefield and Jordan Hunt each had a hit for Wellborn.
“Glad to be able to take the next step and hopefully we’ll keep the bats hot for the next game,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “We’ll see what we can do.”
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.