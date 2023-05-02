 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Weaver punches ticket to first regional since 2017 with win over Wellborn

Weaver softball

Weaver celebrates after winning the elimination game of the Class 3A, Area 10 tournament to clinch a spot in the program's second regional in school history and first since 2017.

 Photo courtesy of Thomas Deleon

PIEDMONT — For the first time since 2017 and the second time in school history, the Bearcats are headed to regionals.

Weaver punched its ticket to its first regional in six years as the Bearcats downed Wellborn in an 8-4 win in the elimination round of the Class 3A, Area 10 tournament on Tuesday.

