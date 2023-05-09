 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Weaver falls to J.B. Pennington in first round of regional play

Kynlee Fulmer regional

Kynlee Fulmer pitched four of Weaver's six innings in the Bearcats' first-round loss to J.B. Pennington on Tuesday.

 by Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

ALBERTVILLE — Despite an attempt at a late-game comeback, Weaver couldn’t get it done as the Bearcats fell to J.B. Pennington in a 9-5, first-round loss on Tuesday.

“We picked a bad day to not play our best,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.