Prep softball: 'We had some fun’: Comer girls win again

SYLACAUGA — Small ball came up big for B.B. Comer one more time.
The Tigers’ softball girls took what Faith Christian gave them, which was 10 walks and 13 wild pitches, in a 15-0 shutout of the Lions on Tuesday night. The Tigers scored nine runs on wild pitches.
Faith Christian was generous, and B.B. Comer was extra greedy. But they have a right to be since the Tigers are 21-13 on the season.
“We had some fun, and we had our heads on right,” Comer senior catcher Karleigh Milam said.
The Tigers were not going to lose the game under any circumstances since this was senior night for the Comer softball team.
“This is my last game (at home), and I don’t want to cry,” Milam said. “We’re family.”
The Tigers are the kind of team that can win with any softball format — long ball, small ball or dominating softball.
The B.B. Comer girls can ring up a boat load of runs instantly. And they meant to in the win over the Faith Christian Lions.
“We got some walks and got some RBIs,” Tigers senior third baseman Jade Hallmon said. “We were working on our teamwork and cheering from the dugout.”
In a 10-run first inning, B.B. Comer cashed in five Faith Christian walks and seven wild pitches. Runs were coming out of the Central Alabama red clay for the Tigers.
Comer also scored in the bottom of the first with a Lacey Liner infield RBI single, a Kyah Powell run-scoring groundout and a Haley Wheeler run-scoring infield hit. Milam also drove in the 10th run for the Tigers on a single to center field.
“We can hit it and field it,” Hallmon said.
B.B. Comer used another wild pitch from Faith Christian junior right-hander Evie Garrett to take an 11-0 lead in the second inning. The Tigers also scored two runs in the third and two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Comer got an RBI single to right field as well from senior Ever Harris in the fourth inning.
“They are better than us,” Faith Christian freshman third baseman Chyann Woodard said. “Comer has more experience, and we’re not very good. We didn’t try our hardest.”
The Faith Christian girls plummeted to 3-19 on the softball season.
Harris and Haley Wheeler of the Tigers also pitched a three-hitter on senior night with six strikeouts and four walks. Faith Christian was held scoreless by B.B. Comer in a game that concluded after four innings because of the mercy rule.
