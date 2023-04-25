 Skip to main content
Prep softball: 'We had some fun’: Comer girls win again

bb comer v faith - softball 006 tw.jpg

Scenes from B.B. Comer vs. Faith Christian high school softball on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Small ball came up big for B.B. Comer one more time.

The Tigers’ softball girls took what Faith Christian gave them, which was 10 walks and 13 wild pitches, in a 15-0 shutout of the Lions on Tuesday night. The Tigers scored nine runs on wild pitches.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.