Prep softball: Updated state rankings

Softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

This week's Alabama Sports Writers Association softball rankings:

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (33-2-1)

2. Fairhope (25-2)

3. Spain Park (30-5-1)

4. Bob Jones (25-3)

5. Austin (32-8)

6. Thompson (31-6)

7. Vestavia Hills (21-13)

8. Auburn (19-7)

9. Central-Phenix City (24-5)

10. Hoover (22-11)

Others nominated: Albertville (22-11), Alma Bryant (13-7), Baker (11-17), Dothan (31-9), Sparkman (27-8), Theodore (26-9), Tuscaloosa Co. (20-18-1).

CLASS 6A

1. Athens (35-9)

2. Helena (33-8)

3. Spanish Fort (27-4)

4. Springville (27-8)

5. Buckhorn (25-12)

6. Hazel Green (25-13)

7. Hartselle (31-15)

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (30-8)

9. Cullman (24-11)

10. Muscle Shoals (24-4)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (11-6), Chelsea (20-12), Fort Payne (25-9), Mortimer Jordan (13-14-1), Pell City (23-9-2), Saraland (18-11), Scottsboro (16-11-1), Wetumpka (27-11).

CLASS 5A

1. Faith Academy (17-2-1)

2. Tallassee (25-8-2)

3. Elmore Co. (26-9)

4. Brewbaker Tech (22-7)

5. Hayden (26-6-1)

6. Ardmore (22-14)

7. Satsuma (22-7)

8. Corner (24-11)

9. Alexandria (24-10)

10. West Point (19-17-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (22-11-1), Douglas (17-4), East Limestone (20-12-1), John Carroll (21-8), Lawrence Co. (27-17), Moody (12-15), Rehobeth (17-15).

CLASS 4A

1. Rogers (31-6)

2. Curry (37-7)

3. Cleburne Co. (23-9)

4. Northside (30-7)

5. North Jackson (24-13-1)

6. Madison Co. (28-9)

7. LAMP (20-7)

8. Etowah (27-8)

9. Dale Co. (18-17)

10. St. James (17-6)

Others nominated: Alabama Christian (12-15), American Christian (16-13), Brooks (19-16), Cherokee Co. (19-12), Geneva (12-9), Gordo (23-14-1), Madison Academy (17-4), Priceville (21-10-1), Wilson (18-14).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (23-6)

2. Houston Academy (30-4)

3. Plainview (29-5-1)

4. Pleasant Valley (26-12)

5. Mobile Christian (20-6)

6. Opp (31-9-1)

7. Wicksburg (26-14)

8. Oakman (16-10)

9. Winfield (26-13-1)

10. Danville (16-14)

Others nominated: Beulah (18-11), Collinsville (15-12-1), Elkmont (15-12-1), Flomaton (11-8), Geraldine (15-10-1), Ohatchee (19-11-1), T.R. Miller (24-11).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (24-8)

2. Sumiton Christian (27-9)

3. G.W. Long (20-2)

4. Mars Hill Bible (30-11)

5. Leroy (32-4)

6. Hatton (24-17)

7. Orange Beach (22-7)

8. Spring Garden (19-6)

9. Red Bay (18-11)

10. Sand Rock (25-14-1)

Others nominated: Falkville (13-15), Horseshoe Bend (13-16), Locust Fork (12-4), Vincent (18-7), West End (8-6).

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (19-8)

2. South Lamar (20-13)

3. Skyline (17-11-1)

4. Appalachian (13-6)

5. Kinston (15-12)

6. Belgreen (17-14)

7. Holy Spirit (8-11)

8. Maplesville (21-12)

9. Millry (17-9)

10. Sweet Water (15-16)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (13-13), Berry (17-17), Cherokee (19-10), Waterloo (14-17).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (26-8)

2. Macon East (38-15)

3. Clarke Prep (27-6)

4. Bessemer Academy (23-5)

5. Glenwood (25-13-1)

6. Southern Academy (22-5)

7. Lakeside (16-15)

8. Hooper (24-13)

9. Edgewood (20-16)

10. Abbeville Christian (15-12)

Others nominated: Jackson Academy (11-10).

