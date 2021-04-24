Prep softball: Titi, Derrick and Burns homer for Oxford in Hoover

HOOVER — Tia Titi, Ellie Derrick and Ashlyn Burns homered as Oxford’s softball team tied Faith Academy 7-7 and lost to Orange Beach 7-2 on Friday.
Oxford is 17-19-1. The Yellow Jackets’ top performers against Faith Academy:
—Takya Garrett, 2-for-4, double.
—Ellie Derrick, 3-for-4, home run, three runs, one RBI.
—Titi, 1-for-3, home run, one run, two RBIs.
—Aametria Wilson, 2-for-3, one RBI.
—Matti Sprayberry, 2-for-3, double.
—Burns, 1-for-2, home run, one run, two RBIs.
Oxford’s top performers against Orange Beach:
—Chloe Derrick, 1-for-3, one run.
—Garrett, 1-for-2, one run.
—Wilson, 1-for-3.
—Justice Woods, 2-for-3.