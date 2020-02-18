Prep softball: Thrasher hurls a shutout in Oxford's opening win

OXFORD — Oxford opened the 2020 softball season Monday with a 6-0 victory over visiting Cleburne County. Pitcher Emily Thrasher limited the Tigers to four hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter.
“We have been pitching to batters in the cage and getting a lot of work done inside, so the weather has not been an issue," Thrasher said. “I played summer ball, but I took some time off this fall and I think that has helped."
A pair of third-inning home runs staked Thrasher to all the support she needed. Catcher Sarah Howell opened the scoring with a solo homer. After Alexandria Howard and Chloe Derrick had base hits, Bailey Clark mashed a three-run home run for a 4-0 lead.
Howell, 2-for-3 on the day with a walk, scored again in the fourth inning and added Oxford’s final run in the sixth. Howard and Derrick each had an RBI.
The Yellow Jackets host Spain Park on Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m.
Oxford's top performers:
—Howell, home run, triple, walk, two runs
—Clark, home run, three RBIs
—Derrick, two singles, one walk
—Alex Howard, one single, one double, one hit-by-pitch
Cleburne County's top performers:
—Gracie Sanders, one single
—Joyci Boozer, one single
—Karley Boyd, one single
—Kendall Houston, one double