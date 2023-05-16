 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball: Steward shines in the circle for Spring Garden in win over Verbena

Avery Steward

Spring Garden's Avery Steward pitches during the state softball tournament Tuesday.

 by Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

OXFORD — Just last month, pitcher Avery Steward suffered a fractured hand against White Plains.

In her complete-game performance against Verbena, the pitcher showed no signs of a setback.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.