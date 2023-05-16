Prep softball: Steward shines in the circle for Spring Garden in win over Verbena

OXFORD — Just last month, pitcher Avery Steward suffered a fractured hand against White Plains.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 5:32 pm
OXFORD — Just last month, pitcher Avery Steward suffered a fractured hand against White Plains.
In her complete-game performance against Verbena, the pitcher showed no signs of a setback.
The pitcher allowed just two earned runs and struck out eight batters as Spring Garden downed Verbena in a 3-2 win to advance in the Class 1A state tournament on Tuesday.
“I’m glad, because that’s the first game since I’ve been playing that we’ve ever won at state,” the sophomore said. “I was hoping to keep it going and make it to the next day.”
In her complete-game performance, Avery Steward allowed eight hits and three earned runs while walking two and striking out eight.
Before the loss to Spring Garden, Verbena’s offense scored at least six runs in seven of its last nine games and at least nine runs in six of its last nine games.
“She’s almost back to 100 percent,” Spring Garden coach Stephanie Steward said. “We’ve just got to have a tough mindset, and the whole team does. We’ve got several playing with some injuries and they’re just toughing it out and playing hard.”
Pitching against Steward was Jaycee Quinn, who allowed just two earned runs and struck out 31 batters in Verbena’s three games of regional play.
Spring Garden racked up eight hits against Quinn as the freshman pitcher allowed three earned runs while walking two and striking out nine.
The Spring Garden coach said that with the talent of Verbena pitcher Quinn, she was happy that the team could put up three runs.
“We battled enough to score some runs, but she is a great pitcher, I was glad to see us score three on her,” she said. “ I knew it was going to be a struggle scoring on her, but we just got the hits at the right time and that’s all you can ask.”
Kayley Kirk earned the first of Spring Garden’s three runs with a home run to deep center field in the top of the third.
Madison Ham drove in the other two in the top of the fourth, hitting a two-RBI single to score Layla Ingram and Maggie Reedy.
The young Spring Garden team, which is set to graduate three seniors, will advance to the next round of the loser’s bracket and play Maplesville.
“We’re pretty young, but we’ve been playing together for a long time,” Steward said. “There’s a bunch of scrappy people, so we just don’t give up.”
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.
