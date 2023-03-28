Prep softball: Spring Garden's McCain's first homer comes at a special place

JACKSONVILLE — Not many softball players can say that their first career home run came at a Division I field.
Spring Garden sophomore Lilly McCain can make that claim. Her bomb to left field helped lift the Panthers over Appalachian 6-4 at Jacksonville State’s softball field Monday.
“It’s crazy,” McCain said. “I can’t believe I actually hit it over. I didn’t think I was actually going to be able to do it.”
As McCain hit the griddy across home plate to celebrate her first home run, the team was the rowdiest they’d been all evening and rallied around her to share the excitement.
Spring Garden coach Ann Welsh, who had a standout softball career of her own at Jacksonville State, said that this was a culmination of McCain’s hard work outside of practice.
“I’m very proud of Lilly. I was just telling them she works hard,” Welsh said. “She puts in a lot of extra time and stays after school and works, so it’s well-deserved.”
Photos: 6th Annual Spring Garden Spring Swing - High School Softball
Scenes from day one of the 6th annual Spring Garden Spring Swing softball tournament held at JSU's University Field on March 27, 2023. Participating teams included Appalachian, Ariton, Gaylesville, Ragland, Randolph County, and Spring Garden.
McCain went 1-for-2 in the contest with three RBIs. Her two-run home run in the top of the first made up two, while her third came from a groundout to score Layla Ingram.
McCain said that her strong game at the plate capped off a strong showing in the Panthers’ three-game spring swing at JSU.
“I had a little tough start at the beginning of the season,” McCain said. “This week has really helped me. I’ve hit a couple of doubles, a couple of singles, I’m really proud of myself this week.”
Along with McCain’s strong performance, Kaylee Kirk went 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk and crossed home plate once. Ingram had the team’s fourth RBI.
Spring Garden’s offense put the ball in play consistently throughout the win, with seven of the Panther’s nine starters getting at least one hit and the lineup only striking out twice.
Avery Steward pitched the full four innings and picked up the win, allowing three hits and one earned run while walking four and striking out three.
“I felt like we made a lot of improvements this weekend,” Welsh said. “We’ve been kind of struggling and I felt like we, kind of, got in a groove there at least these two days.”
With McCain’s career first home run behind her, the sophomore slugger said that her team’s joy during the contest was a large part of her weekend success.
“My team is awesome,” McCain said. “We’ve had such a fun time just being in the dugout and cheering and all that stuff. It’s been really fun.”