Prep softball: Spring Garden's McCain's first homer comes at a special place

Spring Garden
Thomas Ashworth, The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Not many softball players can say that their first career home run came at a Division I field.

Spring Garden sophomore Lilly McCain can make that claim. Her bomb to left field helped lift the Panthers over Appalachian 6-4 at Jacksonville State’s softball field Monday.

