 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball: Spring Garden seniors enjoy a mercy-rule win in final regular-season home game

Spring Garden softball

From left, seniors Kayley Kirk and parents, Madi Ham and parents, and Timmi Scogin and parents.

 Preston Odam, The Anniston Star

SPRING GARDEN — Spring Garden found the perfect way to celebrate its seniors Thursday. The Panthers dominated Jacksonville Christian 10-0 in a game shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.

“It feels great,” senior Timmi Scogin said. “I’m glad that we did it in less than seven innings.”