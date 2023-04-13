Prep softball: Spring Garden seniors enjoy a mercy-rule win in final regular-season home game

SPRING GARDEN — Spring Garden found the perfect way to celebrate its seniors Thursday. The Panthers dominated Jacksonville Christian 10-0 in a game shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
“It feels great,” senior Timmi Scogin said. “I’m glad that we did it in less than seven innings.”
Spring Garden’s three seniors — Kayley Kirk, Madi Ham and Scogin — were honored before the game, with their families escorting them onto the field. The three seniors have become leaders for their team this season and have enjoyed it.
“I’m just wanting for the younger ones to look up to me,” Kirk said. “Because when I was in their grade I had people I looked up to.”
The three seniors mentioned how they are outnumbered by the underclassmen, so they rarely boss around their teammates. However, they all said that this is a fun group to compete with and they could have a shot to go all the way to state.
“They don’t really listen all that much,” Ham said with a laugh. “But it’s fun being like, ‘Yeah I’m a senior, you guys kind of have to listen when it comes down to decisions.’ Other than that, they kind of take over. It’s fun.”
Spring Garden head coach Ann Welsh and assistant coach Stephanie Steward have enjoyed coaching this year’s team, particularly the seniors. Steward has served as interim head coach much of the year as Welsh battles ongoing health issues.
“Madi’s pretty new, she’s been here just a couple years, so for her maybe just getting to experience some of the things that the others have experienced,” Welsh said. “Timmi and Kayley, just the hard work that they’ve put in. They’ve been a part of a team that’s had a huge group that’s been together.
“This is kind of a transition year, and so I’m proud of them for stepping up and playing hard.”
The Panthers will finish the regular season with one more Class 1A, Area 11 game next week that they hope to win to be able to host the area tournament. Ham, Kirk, and Scogin will be huge factors for them to clinch Area 11.
“This senior group, I would say the biggest thing is they are definitely team players,” Steward said. “They are team first, there’s nobody that’s selfish in the group, they do whatever you ask them to, and are willing to do whatever their role is. That’s nice as a coach to have players willing to be team first. They’re very unselfish players.”
Avery Steward got the start in the circle for Spring Garden and was lights out as she threw a no-hitter through four innings. She struck out seven Thunder batters and walked two in the shutout victory.
The Panthers' offense scored in every inning. In the first, one run came across with bases loaded, as Steward scored from third on a wild pitch. She reached first on a lead-off single to left.
Spring Garden got hot in the second inning as they added six runs to its total. Kirk walked with bases loaded to score Maggie Reedy from third. Helena Ingram then knocked in two runs on a single to right with one-out later in the inning. Lilly McCain then knocked in two more runs on a double to right center.
After two scoreless innings, the Panthers added four more runs to clinch the 10-run rule in the bottom of the fifth. Ham ripped an RBI double to left center for the first run of the fifth. Ham advanced to third on a wild pitch before being driven home by Steward on a triple.
Kirk scored Steward from third on a ground ball to second, but Kirk was thrown out at first for the first out of the inning. McCain scored Ingram from first after Ingram walked. McCain knocked Ingram home on a double to left field.