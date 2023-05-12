Prep softball: Spring Garden retakes lead in seventh, advances to state tournament

ALBERTVILLE — Every kid who picks up a ball dreams of delivering in the big moment regardless of the sport. Spring Garden catcher Maggie Jarrett is no exception.
On Thursday morning, she had the chance to turn that dream into a reality when she stepped up to the plate with two runners on and one out on the board in the seventh inning of a tie game.
"Just a few nerves, but I was ready for the moment,” Jarrett said. “My dad, we always have this feeling, when we are hitting at the field me, and my dad go through some (situations), the count is 3-2, two outs, runners on. I just try to get a base hit. So I was ready for that moment."
Jarrett was more than ready. She crushed the ball, allowing her to reach second, which was more than enough time for Helena Ingram to race across home plate, securing Spring Garden’s 5-4 victory over Cedar Bluff in the Class 1A East Regional consolation finals.
The win punched Spring Garden’s ticket to the state tournament in Oxford next week, a fact that made Jarrett so happy at second base that she struggled to tear her helmet off. Of course, it didn’t help that she was trying to rip it off while jumping up and down.
"I was jumping up like crazy, so she was making fun of me,” Spring Garden coach Stephanie Steward said, laughing. “I don't know why you're (Jarrett) making fun of me. You're doing the same thing."
Jarrett’s big hit comes after she went 5-for-7 and recorded six RBIs in Spring Garden’s two regional games on Tuesday.
"She's been struggling,” Steward said. “Since we got to this tournament, and she has really stepped up, and it is just kind of like she knows the moment, and she saved it for the right time."
— Spring Garden should have finished region play up on Wednesday, but a multi-hour weather delay stopped the game in the second inning and forced Spring Garden to return on Thursday morning. Roughly an hour into the resumption of the game, an additional weather delay suspended play for another hour.
— Spring Garden held a 3-1 lead before giving up three runs and the lead in the top of the seventh.
— Spring Garden sophomore Lillian McCain tied things up again when she drove in senior Kayley Kirk.
— The win evens the season-long series with Cedar Bluff, who beat Spring Garden three times, including the two most recent matchups in the area tournament.
— Steward on the delays: "Kind of messes with your momentum, but I was really proud of the girls for just remembering what we were here for, and that was to get to play another week of softball."
— Steward on the seventh inning: "Just proud of the girls for not hanging their heads when they came back and scored those runs in the seventh. They are a really great hitting team, and we just came back and kept fighting."
— Jarrett on what it felt like during the bottom of the seventh: “The batters before me getting on, getting the team pumped up, me feeling up there, me getting on. It was just team. It was just really special."
