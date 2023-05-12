 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Spring Garden retakes lead in seventh, advances to state tournament

east regional softball 058 tw.jpg

Spring Garden earned a trip to the state tournament next week with a 5-4 victory over Cedar Bluff on Thursday.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

ALBERTVILLE — Every kid who picks up a ball dreams of delivering in the big moment regardless of the sport. Spring Garden catcher Maggie Jarrett is no exception. 

On Thursday morning, she had the chance to turn that dream into a reality when she stepped up to the plate with two runners on and one out on the board in the seventh inning of a tie game.

