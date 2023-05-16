 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Spring Garden falls to Leroy after late-game comeback

Spring Garden Kayley Kirk softball

Spring Garden fell to Leroy in a 7-6 loss in the opening round of the Class 1A state softball tournament.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Despite Spring Garden taking an early lead, a four-run sixth inning from Leroy doomed the Panthers in the opening round of the Class 1A state softball tournament.

“We came out, got a bunch of hits and just, kind of, didn’t score after the second inning,” Spring Garden coach Stephanie Steward said after the 7-6 loss.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.