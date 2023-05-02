 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Smith strikes out 13, Piedmont wins Class 3A, Area 10 championship

Piedmont area championship

Piedmont's softball team poses with its area championship trophy.

 Thomas Ashworth, The Anniston Star

PIEDMONT — Savannah Smith had a monster no-hit performance in the circle and Piedmont’s bats followed suit as the Bulldogs downed Weaver in an 11-0 win to clinch the Class 3A, Area 10 championship.

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” she said. “We’ve all worked so very hard and it’s really starting to show.”

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.