Prep softball: Smith strikes out 13, Piedmont wins Class 3A, Area 10 championship

PIEDMONT — Savannah Smith had a monster no-hit performance in the circle and Piedmont’s bats followed suit as the Bulldogs downed Weaver in an 11-0 win to clinch the Class 3A, Area 10 championship.
“It’s just an amazing feeling,” she said. “We’ve all worked so very hard and it’s really starting to show.”
The junior pitched five no-hit innings in the circle and struck out 13 of her 17 batters faced. She also threw 80 percent (48 of 60) strikes in the contest.
After her monster outing, she was named all-area tournament MVP after finishing with her five no-hit innings and going 6-for-9 with three doubles, two triples, three runs and six RBIs at the plate.
“If you look at the scoreboard, our bats came alive and it’s easy to be a pitcher when you have an offense like that,” Smith said. “It really gave me a lot of confidence.”
Cayla Brothers hit a two-run home run to center in the bottom of the fourth to give Piedmont its 11th run of the contest. She finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
Armoni Perry finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Jenna Calvert had a perfect night at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with two runs and a team-high three RBIs.
Cayla Brothers and Cacey Brothers each finished with two RBIs apiece.
“They’re out there just putting in the time, the pitchers and hitters are,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “I think you’re seeing that pay off right now.”
Stevie McGinnis reached base for Weaver after being hit by a pitch.
“You set goals at the beginning of the year and this is always on top of the list to get here,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “You try to play well and are determined to get to regionals, scratched off another goal for this year.”
Both Weaver and Piedmont will advance to the east regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
“I came in and I wanted to win,” Smith said after winning all-tournament MVP. “We wanted to win another area championship, and that was the goal.”
