Prep softball: Smith hurls shutout as Piedmont knocks off Weaver in area contest

The Piedmont Bulldogs followed up their four softball wins Saturday by defeating Weaver 8-0 at home Monday in their first Class 3A, Area 10 game.
Piedmont broke open a scoreless game by scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning. Cacey Brothers and Cayla Brothers each walked, and Armoni Perry singled to load the bases.
Cacey Brothers was out at home when Ava Pope hit into a fielders’ choice. Sarah Goss singled to drive in both Cayla Brothers and Perry. Abby Baird got an RBI when Pope scored on her ground out to the right side of the infield.
Three straight two-out hits added two more runs. Jaycee Glover singled to send Goss home. Savannah Smith’s triple sent Glover home and Jenna Calvert singled to score Smith. Piedmont added two insurance runs with a two-out rally in the fifth inning. Smith singled and scored from first base on a double by Calvert. Calvert crossed the plate when Cacey Brothers reached on an error.
Smith needed just 95 pitches for a seven-inning, complete-game shutout. She allowed three hits, walked one and fanned 11. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of singles in addition to her triple. Calvert and Goss each had two hits and two RBIs.
Kynlee Fulmer, Anna Shirvinski and Jadyn Smith each singled for Weaver.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.