Prep softball: Smith hurls shutout as Piedmont knocks off Weaver; Bulldogs also smash Saks

High school softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

The Piedmont Bulldogs followed up their four softball wins Saturday by defeating Weaver 8-0 at home Monday in their first Class 3A, Area 10 game.

Piedmont broke open a scoreless game by scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning. Cacey Brothers and Cayla Brothers each walked, and Armoni Perry singled to load the bases.

