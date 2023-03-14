Prep softball: Smith hurls shutout as Piedmont knocks off Weaver; Bulldogs also smash Saks

The Piedmont Bulldogs followed up their four softball wins Saturday by defeating Weaver 8-0 at home Monday in their first Class 3A, Area 10 game.
Piedmont broke open a scoreless game by scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning. Cacey Brothers and Cayla Brothers each walked, and Armoni Perry singled to load the bases.
Cacey Brothers was out at home when Ava Pope hit into a fielders’ choice. Sarah Goss singled to drive in both Cayla Brothers and Perry. Abby Baird got an RBI when Pope scored on her ground out to the right side of the infield.
Three straight two-out hits added two more runs. Jaycee Glover singled to send Goss home. Savannah Smith’s triple sent Glover home and Jenna Calvert singled to score Smith. Piedmont added two insurance runs with a two-out rally in the fifth inning. Smith singled and scored from first base on a double by Calvert. Calvert crossed the plate when Cacey Brothers reached on an error.
Smith needed just 95 pitches for a seven-inning, complete-game shutout. She allowed three hits, walked one and fanned 11. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of singles in addition to her triple. Calvert and Goss each had two hits and two RBIs.
Kynlee Fulmer, Anna Shirvinski and Jadyn Smith each singled for Weaver.
Piedmont 18, Saks 3: Jenna Calvert went 4-for-4 with three RBI, crossed home plate three times and stole four bases as Piedmont routed Saks in an road win Tuesday night.
After scoring five runs in the first three innings, Piedmont’s offense exploded for eight runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Calvert and Casey Brothers each led the team with three RBI, and Ava Pope and Abby Biard had two RBIs apiece.
Every Piedmont starter both got a hit and crossed home plate at least once in the contest.
No batters on either team struck out in the contest.
Carson Young pitched all five innings, throwing 79 percent strikes (34-43) as she allowed four hits and one earned run.
Saks sluggers Miani Burton, Camrie Denham and Addie Wilson each had an RBI.
Piedmont will host Wellborn in its second straight area contest on Thursday before hosting the Piedmont Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
