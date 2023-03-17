Prep softball: Slayton pitches Alexandria past St. Clair County

Playing at home Thursday, Alexandria defeated St. Clair County 10-0 in five innings as Pressley Slayton tossed a three-hit shutout. Slaton walked one and struck out three.The Valley Cubs scored twice in each of the first two innings, added five runs in the fourth and ended the game on the 10-run rule when they scored again in the fifth.
Leadoff hitter Jill Cockrell was 4-for-4, tallied three runs, stole two bases and had an RBI. Clancy Bright doubled, singled twice and walked. She drove in three runs and scored twice. Slayton helped herself at the plate with a double and a single in three at-bats and knocked in a run.