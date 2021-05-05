Prep softball: Rylee Gattis' hurls seven perfect innings in win over Lincoln

Rain went away, the sun reappeared and by 1:30 Wednesday afternoon — two days later than originally planned — Alexandria’s softball field was ready for the first game of the Class 5A, Area 11 softball tournament. Rylee Gattis, Alexandria’s junior pitcher, was ready, too.
Gattis hurled seven perfect innings as the Valley Cubs downed Lincoln 6-0. She whiffed six of the first nine batters she faced. Gattis then went two innings — six batters — without a strikeout before she fanned two in the six and two in the seventh. The final out of the contest was her tenth strikeout. Alexandria supported Gattis with errorless defense.
The Cubs loaded the bases in the first and third innings — without a hit either time — but failed to score. Alexandria’s bats finally warmed up in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Brie Troup was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Troup moved to second on Qendeja Bowie’s sacrifice bunt. After leadoff hitter Ashley Phillips walked, a single by Chloe Gattis, Rylee’s sister and catcher, scored Troup and advanced Phillips to third base. Phillips scored the game’s second run on a passed ball. With two down, clean-up hitter Addie Jennings mashed a two-run home run.
In the fifth, Clancy Bright was hit by a pitch. Two outs later, Bright was still on first base when Bowie homered to center field. Bowie’s home run set the final score.
Alexandria will play again around 7:30 this evening in the winners’ bracket final against either Moody or St. Clair County.