Prep softball roundup: Pleasant Valley locks up No. 2 seed

WEAVER — A promised day off drew a roar from Pleasant Valley’s softball dugout Thursday, but that wasn’t the sweetest news.
Those white powder donuts that come as rewards for certain offensive achievements got upgraded to Krispy Kreme.
It was that kind of day for Pleasant Valley, which erupted for two eight-run innings en route to a 19-5 victory over Weaver in a game that locked down the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament.
The Raiders (22-17-1) needed a day like this.
“We’re just trying to focus on being our best right now,” Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant said. “We kind of went through a rough patch. We’re just trying to get back to feeling good, playing good and just being our best.”
Pleasant Valley’s performance Friday rivaled a 21-3 outburst against Arab earlier this season and bested an 11-7 victory over Weaver at home. The Raiders’ victory Thursday averted a coin toss to determine the Nos. 2 and 3 area seeds.
Pleasant Valley and Weaver will play each other to open the area tournament at Piedmont, and the Raiders will be home on the scoreboard.
That’s stuff for later. Right now, it’s about that day off.
“We get to sleep in,” senior shortstop Rylee Haynes said.
As for donuts, Haynes earned hers Thursday. Her day included a double, run and an RBI bunt single in the Raiders’ eight-run first inning. They sent 13 batters to the plate.
Haynes also doubled and scored in Pleasant Valley’s eighth-run fifth.
When Raiders assistant coach Jonathan Nix shows up with Krispy Kremes on Saturday, Haynes has her heart set on her favorite.
“Chocolate-covered cream-filled,” she said.
Nix might need to buy a baker’s dozen … or two.
Lily Henry and Haylie Lee ripped two-run doubles in the first. Taylor Nix added a two-run double in the fourth.
The Raiders sent 12 batters to the plate in the fifth, with RBI singles coming from Nix and Rebekah Gannaway.
Jadyn Smith hit two doubles and a single and scored three times to lead Weaver.
Any mention of donuts might’ve drawn a collective blech in Weaver’s dugout. A stomach virus overcame the Bearcats before Pleasant Valley did, and some starters played sick.
“The bug is running rampant through Weaver right now, and we’ve all had it,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “I don’t want to use that as an excuse, because Pleasant Valley is a good softball team, but I didn’t feel good about today.
“This all hit us all at one time. We were here.”
Alexandria 3, Moody 2: Brenlee Sparks’ line drive to left field scored Clancy Bright from third base in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Valley Cubs (36-7) earned the right to play host to the Class 5A, Area 11 tournament.
Sparks finished the night 2-for-3 with a run and RBI.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Rylee Gattis went 1-for-3 with a double and RBI. She also pitched a complete game, throwing a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-2, run.
—Chloe Gattis, 1-for-3, RBI.
White Plains 11, Cherokee County 1: Callie Richardson homered twice and Leighton Arnold once as the Wildcats rolled to 28-7 on the season and clinched the right to play host to the Class 4A, Area 9 tournament.
Richardson went 3-for-3 with four runs and three RBIs on the day.
Arnold also doubled while going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. She also started in the circle, allowing two hits, one earned run and one walk with four strikeouts in four innings.
Other top performers for White Plains:
—Camden Wilson, run, RBI.
—Emma Howard, 1-for-4, two runs.
—Kristen Rhodes, 1-for-4, run, RBI.
—Adriana Sotelo, 2-for-4, double, two RBIs.
—Hallie Williams, 1-for-2, RBI.
—Jaylee Crow, pitched one scoreless inning of relief.
Piedmont 16, Cleburne County 2: Cacey Brothers and Sarah Goss drove in four runs apiece as the Bulldogs improved to 17-14. Brothers went 2-for-3 with a double, and Goss went 2-for-3 and scored two runs.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Savannah Smith, 2-for-4, three runs.
—Jenna Calvert, 2-for-2, two runs, two RBIs.
—Emily Farmer, 2-for-2, home run, three RBIs; pitched five innings, allowing three hits, no earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts.
—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-3, RBI.
—Z’Hayla Walker, 1-for-1, two runs.
—Ava Pope, 1-for-1, RBI.
—Jaycee Glover, 1-for-2, run.
—Armoni Perry, 3-for-3, run.
Oxford 7, Southside 4: Kannon Slaughter homered and drove in four runs to lead Oxford, which is 6-1 since the Calhoun County tournament. She finished 2-for-3 and scored two runs.
Other top performers for Oxford (12-17):
—Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-4, double, two RBIs.
—Kaelyn Crossley, 1-for-3, run.
—Berkley Mooney, 1-for-2; pitched complete game, striking out seven batters and allowing eight hits, two earned runs and two walks in seven innings.
—Emma Tims-Becerra, 1-for-2, double, run, RBI.
—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-3, double, run.