You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball roundup: Pleasant Valley, Alexandria, Weaver and Oxford pick up wins

  • Comments
Softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Macey Roper went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, and Pleasant Valley beat Piedmont 5-2 in softball Thursday to clinch the right to host the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament.

The Raiders (23-12) are 5-0 in area play. They will play at Alexandria on Saturday at 9 a.m. and vs. Pell City at 11 a.m.

Pleasant Valley’s other top performers Thursday:

—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.

—Ava Boozer, 2-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.

—Bailey Harris, 1-for-3, one run.

—Madyson Cromer, 2-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.

—Leah Patterson, pitched seven innings, allowed three hits, two earned runs and three walks with eight strikeouts; also went 1-for-3 with a double and a run.

Piedmont’s top performers:

—Savannah Smith, 1-for-2, two runs; pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and one walk.

—Reese Franklin, 1-for-3, one RBI.

—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-3, one RBI.

Alexandria 4, Moody 1: Addie Jennings went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs, and Alexandria clinched the right to play host to the 5A, Area 11 tournament.

The Valley Cubs (22-9) are 4-0 in area play and will play host to a round robin with Pleasant Valley and Pell City on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

Alexandria’s other top performers:

—Rylee Gattis, 2-for-4; pitched seven innings, allowing nine hits, one run and two walks with eight strikeouts.

—Christian Hess, 2-for-3, one run.

—Brie Troup, 1-for-2, double, two RBIs.

—Quendeja Bowie, 1-for-3, double.

Weaver 9, Saks 3: Kinley Marvasty and Kynlee Fulmer drove in two runs apiece, and Weaver won a 3A, Area 9 game with Saks. Marvastay was 2-for-4 with one run and two RBIs, and Fulmer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Fulmer also pitched seven innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks with 11 strikeouts.

Weaver’s other top performers:

—Tiana Lawrence, 1-for-4, home run, two runs, one RBI.

—Haley Homesley, 2-for-4, one RBI.

—Hannah Hise, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.

—Taylor Lawrence, 1-for-3, two runs.

—Savannah Bitzer, 1-for-4,one run.

Saks’ top performers:

—Kaylee Davis, 1-for-2, double, one RBI.

—Olivia Wills, 1-for-3, double.

—Mikalah Wilson, one RBI.

—Amiyah Sullivan, one RBI.

Oxford 15, Southside 5: Takya Garrett and Ellie Derrick homered, and Oxford’s softball team downed Southside 15-5 on Thursday at Choccolocco Park.

Garrett went 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs, and Derrick went 3-for-4 with five runs and two RBIs. Derrick also hit a double.

Oxford’s other top performers:

—Tia Titi, 3-for-4, double, two RBIs.

—Justice Woods, 2-for-4, two doubles, three RBIs.

—Cohlee Boone, 2-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs.

—Matti Sprayberry, 2-for-4.

—Lauren Ellard, three runs.

—Abbie Mitchell, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI.

—Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs.

—Neveah Jackson, pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

Tags