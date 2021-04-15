Prep softball roundup: Pleasant Valley, Alexandria, Weaver and Oxford pick up wins

Macey Roper went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, and Pleasant Valley beat Piedmont 5-2 in softball Thursday to clinch the right to host the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament.
The Raiders (23-12) are 5-0 in area play. They will play at Alexandria on Saturday at 9 a.m. and vs. Pell City at 11 a.m.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers Thursday:
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Ava Boozer, 2-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Bailey Harris, 1-for-3, one run.
—Madyson Cromer, 2-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Leah Patterson, pitched seven innings, allowed three hits, two earned runs and three walks with eight strikeouts; also went 1-for-3 with a double and a run.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-2, two runs; pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and one walk.
—Reese Franklin, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-3, one RBI.
Alexandria 4, Moody 1: Addie Jennings went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs, and Alexandria clinched the right to play host to the 5A, Area 11 tournament.
The Valley Cubs (22-9) are 4-0 in area play and will play host to a round robin with Pleasant Valley and Pell City on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Rylee Gattis, 2-for-4; pitched seven innings, allowing nine hits, one run and two walks with eight strikeouts.
—Christian Hess, 2-for-3, one run.
—Brie Troup, 1-for-2, double, two RBIs.
—Quendeja Bowie, 1-for-3, double.
Weaver 9, Saks 3: Kinley Marvasty and Kynlee Fulmer drove in two runs apiece, and Weaver won a 3A, Area 9 game with Saks. Marvastay was 2-for-4 with one run and two RBIs, and Fulmer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Fulmer also pitched seven innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
Weaver’s other top performers:
—Tiana Lawrence, 1-for-4, home run, two runs, one RBI.
—Haley Homesley, 2-for-4, one RBI.
—Hannah Hise, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
—Taylor Lawrence, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Savannah Bitzer, 1-for-4,one run.
Saks’ top performers:
—Kaylee Davis, 1-for-2, double, one RBI.
—Olivia Wills, 1-for-3, double.
—Mikalah Wilson, one RBI.
—Amiyah Sullivan, one RBI.
Oxford 15, Southside 5: Takya Garrett and Ellie Derrick homered, and Oxford’s softball team downed Southside 15-5 on Thursday at Choccolocco Park.
Garrett went 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs, and Derrick went 3-for-4 with five runs and two RBIs. Derrick also hit a double.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Tia Titi, 3-for-4, double, two RBIs.
—Justice Woods, 2-for-4, two doubles, three RBIs.
—Cohlee Boone, 2-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs.
—Matti Sprayberry, 2-for-4.
—Lauren Ellard, three runs.
—Abbie Mitchell, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI.
—Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs.
—Neveah Jackson, pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.